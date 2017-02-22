Neck And Neck

Glen Kotzen saddled the winning exacta in the 2016 Listed Lady’s Pendant and the Woodhill trainer returns to defend his title at Fairview on Friday.

Kotzen won the race last year with the good Judpot filly Double Whammy , who beat her stablemate Night In Tahiti in a thriller. The runner-up is back for more, but this time saddled by Yvette Bremner.

The 1200m race is run at Weight-for-Age plus penalties.

4-year-olds and older are set 58kgs while 3-year-olds carry 55kgs.

Additional penalties to accrue with winners of Gr1 races getting 4 kgs, Gr2 races get 3kgs, Gr3 races get 2kgs and Listed races 1kg.

Kotzen’s Var 4yo Our Destiny is Gr1 placed and has beaten the likes of the top-class Live Life and Victoria Lavelle, whom she faces here.

While there has been some experimentation with her over varying distances, this could well be her best trip and she is an automatic top three selection.

Victoria Lavelle is one of two runners from the Snaith yard and tops the SP ratings in a likely closely fought race.

The daughter of Captain Al looks held by Our Destiny on the Gr2 Sceptre Stakes run but is a runner if recapturing her impressive earlier form.

Joint topweight Clear Sailing returns from a 16 week break after an excellent win over the course and distance.

The 6yo daughter of Argonaut has won 3 of her last 4 starts and is a class seven-time winner who would have this lot for breakfast if arriving ready.

Champery has her second run for Justin Snaith after relocating from the Eric Sands yard.

The daughter of Querari ran an eyecatching fourth and just 2,05 lengths off Live Life in the Sceptre Stakes last time.

If travelling well and adapting to the new environment, she comes into the picture as a possible winner.

Candice Bass-Robinson travels up from Cape Town with the game Noordhoek Flyer filly Felicity Flyer.

This stakes placed 3yo bounced right back to her very best last time out

The speedy Summer Cruise tends to be a bit erratic and is probably more effective over the minimum trip.

The lightly tried two-time winner Anneline is the second of the Glen Kotzen runners and has her first start at Fairview.

The daughter of Black Minnaloushe has a good finish and could enjoy the Fairview 1200m. She has never run a bad race and could be the surprise package at her best.

Natural Tan is a talented 4yo whose course and distance form suggests inclusion for bigger players.

The daughter of Kildonan won well last time under Greg Cheyne – who opts to ride Clear Sailing here.

The former Louis Goosen trained Easy Street has only registered one of her three victories on the turf and made respiratory noises when not persevered with at her opening East Cape start.

That was not encouraging but she can only improve.

Her stablemate Peonie Rock has been more successful in this centre on the polytrack than the turf and cannot be fancied beyond a quartet back-end finish at best.

Night In Tahiti ran second in this race last year and showed some improvement last time when 1,65 lengths behind Natural Tan.

The daughter of Kildonan looks much better than a one-time winner but may find this company

Her stablemate Firstimesacharm has run two ordinary races in PE and will need to improve dramatically.

The Corne Spies pair of Silvan Jazz and Lady Willow are both very quick.

Silvan Jazz broke along drought when storming home last time out to beat Summer Cruise by 0,25 lengths. She doesn’t look too well in at these weights though.

The 3yo Lady Willow will strip fit – she has had plenty of racing this year but has failed to break through and may be more comfortable back against her own sex.

Our Destiny, Victoria Lavelle and Clear Sailing look the trio most likely to fight this out.

Fitness will favour the visitors when the chips are down.

Don’t leave out Anneline, Champery, Natural Tan and Felicity Flyer if budgets permit in the bigger perms.