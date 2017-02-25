A Cruise For Baitz’ Mare

There are those of the opinion that 2007 Equus Champion 2yo Argonaut was discarded to the stallion scrapheap prematurely. That debate crops up when he has a decent winner – like the 6yo Clear Sailing, who annihilated her opposition to win the R150 000 Listed Lady’s Pendant at Fairview on Friday.

A decade ago, the handsome chestnut Argonaut was the highest rated 2yo in the history of SA racing. After winning his maiden, he won the Gr1 Golden Horseshoe and the Gr1 Premier’s Champion Stakes by 5 lengths. He ran second in his only other Gr1 start at 2.

The son of Western Winter raced only four times here, before being exported to Australia, where he was injured and never raced.

Argonaut produced 3 stakes winners from 5 average sized crops and there is little doubt that Friday’s runaway winner Clear Sailing (from his first crop) is his overall most accomplished performer – she has won 3 Listed Stakes features, although the Gr3 Champion Juvenile Cup and Listed success of the 3yo O Tamara – who is still racing, could yet overshadow her.

Slightly slow away in the 1200m turf contest on Friday, Greg Cheyne had Clear Sailing tucked away near the rear of the fourteen strong field down the outside as Summer Cruise and Firstimesacharm led the charge

The powerful mare was raring to run and showed no signs of her expected race fitness doubts after a 4 month break as she made up the leeway, hitting the front at the 400m.

Full of running, Clear Sailing galloped on relentlessly to register her third Listed stakes victory and beat Cape challenger Felicity Flyer by 3,50 lengths in a time of 68,73 secs.

Cape raiders filled the balance of the places with the late finishing favourite Champery a head away in third. The gutsy Anneline cracked a fourth cheque, to hold off her more fancied stablemate, Our Destiny.

We spoke to a pleased as punch KZN owner Cecil Baitz after the race.

“Wasn’t that impressive? She is such a terrific mare. I will leave the rest to Alan (Greef) but we will definitely retire her for breeding at the end of this season. She owes us nothing, “ said the longstanding owner, who races the winner in partnership with his Aussie based Veterinarian son Gary.

Clear Sailing was purchased for R350 000 on the Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1.

Her original owners, Robyn and Robin Muir, put her on the market as a three-time winner, motivated chiefly by the fact that the Argonaut progeny were not exactly firing – and she had breathing issues hindering her.

Bred by Geoff Armitage, Clear Sailing is out of the five-time winning daughter of Goldkeeper, Clear Up, who has produced a host of good winners.

Clear Sailing has won 8 races with 9 places from 23 starts and stakes of R655 500.

She was one of three winners for Alan Greeff, while Greg Cheyne rode a double for the top yard.

It was good to see Oratorio strike again – the Avontuur sire’s first local winner retained his unbeaten record by winning the first race and signalled himself a promising 2yo.

Grant Paddock saddled the R125 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale graduate for Greg Bortz and Braam van Huyssteen.