Magic Mike Eyes The 3000

Trainer Mike de Kock has entered the home straight in the chase to his 3000 winner milestone and the multiple South African champion is just 7 winners short of the magical mark after SA-bred gelding Sanshaawes’ great win at Meydan on Thursday evening.

De Kock, the second most succesful trainer in the history of Dubai racing, had four runners on the evening at Meydan.

The 7yo Sanshaawes, a son of Kingmambo stallion Ashaawes, was formerly trained at Milnerton by Piet Steyn and had his last SA outing on Met day four years ago when finishing third to Capetown Noir in the Cape Derby.

He has earned at all but 2 of his 19 starts in Dubai and was registering his fourth win there.

The 2000m turf handicap, the EGA Jebel Ali Trophy, was run in heavy rain but it certainly did not deter Sanshaawes, who headed Belgian Bill, the eventual third, in the final 100m.

The winner was ridden by Christophe Soumillon, from Belgium, who said: “That was a good battle between two Belgians! He is a tough horse who always gives his best but not one you want to hit the front on too soon.”