March Yearling Sale Catalogue

The catalogue for the 2017 CTS March Yearling Sale is now available for viewing online.

Simply click on www.capethoroughbredsales.com

The two day sale, which will take place at Durbanville racecourse on March 18th and 19th, has already produced a number of high class performers.

No fewer than 256 lots are catalogued for the two day sale, with many of South Africa’s top stallions represented.

Among the leading sires with yearlings on offer at the March Sale are Captain Al, Gimmethegreenlight, Judpot, Trippi and Var, while other well proven and popular sires represented at the sale include Count Dubois, Elusive Fort, Greys Inn, Horse Chestnut, Ideal World, Querari, Sail From Seattle, and Windrush.

There are also a number of promising young sires represented by their first South African born yearlings at the March Sale, including Duke Of Marmalade, Jackson, Master Of My Fate, Noble Tune, Pomodoro, Potala Palace, The Apache, and Where’s That Tiger.