Met Jockey Lives To Ride Another Day

Saturday, 25 February 2017 saw 2017 Met winning rider, Greg Cheyne take a nasty spill in race 7 on the Kenilworth card, the Calulo Shipping Cape Mile.

Greg was aboard the Brett Crawford charge Nebula when the pair kicked for home at the 350m mark. According to the Stipes report, approaching the 200m marker, Nebula was bumped outwards by Milton (with M J Byleveld on board) and then made contact with the outside running rail. The horse became unbalanced and taking an awkward stride, dislodged Greg in the process.

Greg was badly shaken, but got back to his feet and was taken to hospital for observation as a precaution. Chatting to the Sporting Post on Monday, 27 February, the popular Cape lightweight was characteristically upbeat. He said, “I consider myself rather fortunate to be able to have escaped major or more serious injury. I am taking a few days off for treatment and have accepted rides for Friday and Saturday. Luckily no breaks, just a few aches/pains to sort out. We live to ride another day.”

We wish him a full and speedy recovery.