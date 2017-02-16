Noah To Give Them A Go Tonight

Mike de Kock is the most successful trainer in the history of the $250 000 Gr2 Zabeel Mile, sponsored by Gulf News, and aims for his fourth win in the turf contest when he saddles a powerful coupling at Meydan this evening.

De Kock is represented by Cape Guineas winner Noah From Goa and the 1800m Listed Singspiel Stakes winner Light The Lights in a small field.

After his winning debut there on 5 January, the Western Winter gelding Light The Lights subsequently ran second over the same course and distance in the Gr2 Al Rashidiya.

He will be ridden by Bernard Fayd’Herbe but interestingly stable jockey, Christophe Soumillon, elects to ride Noah From Goa, a closing third behind Championship in the Gr2 Al Fahidi Fort.

“Both mine are very well and should be competitive,” said De Kock.

“Noah From Goa needed his first run and has certainly improved from it.”

“It is probably a shorter than ideal trip for Light The Lights but he is in great form and this looks a good spot to run him again before, probably, stepping him up in trip on Super Saturday.”

Championship looks to be De Kock’s main opposition.

The Ahmed Bin Harmash-trained six-year-old appears on a Dubai World Cup Carnival card bristling with no less than four Group races and will be looking to follow up on his impressive 3,50 length Gr2 Al Fahidi Fort victory of four weeks ago.

The mount of Colm O’Donoghue, he has already won the Listed National Day Cup at Abu Dhabi over 1600m, so the trip is not a problem but he does have a penalty for his Al Fahidi Fort success.

“He is in very good form and we are really looking forward to running him again,” said Bin Harmash. “Obviously he has a penalty but conditions will suit him and we expect a big run.”

On his penultimate start Championship was caught, in the dying strides, by Light The Lights in the 1800m Listed Singspiel Stakes, and will be keen to reverse that defeat!

De Kock has four runners on the evening – Alareef, Light The Lights, Noah From Goa and the evergreen Sanshaawes who runs in the Gr3 Dubai Millenium Stakes after his great win a fortnight back in the EGA Jebel Ali Trophy.

