Moving Through The Gears

Vaal 31st January

All of the runners at Tuesday’s inside track meeting were ridden by work riders. Two maiden plates over 2000m opened up proceedings and by far the quickest of these was the girl’s affair won by SEA BEAN. Always deep in the red, the lightly raced daughter of Philanthropist raced in midfield for most of the journey. She put her head in front shortly after passing the 200m marker and drew clear easily below the distance to score by three and a half.

Another to win very comfortably on this card was SNOW IN SEATTLE in the faster of the two 1400m maiden plates. Sent off a clear favourite at 18/10, Barend Botes’ charge was always handy. He was ridden to lead going through the 300m and won going away by three.

They also ran two maiden plates over 1000m and stopping the clock in the fastest time here was CASA DA VAR in the boy’s division. Soon at the head of affairs, the daughter of Var was a length and three quarter clear passing the 400m pole. The always handy newcomer UNCHAINED MELODY ran on strongly in the closing stages of the race, and it was only by a neck that Louis Goosen’s charge got the verdict.

Soon up handy, despite taking a bump at the start, the newcomer ANALYSE THAT won the girl’s division of the maiden plate over 1000m going away.

Scottsville 1st February

The fastest of the three 1200m races in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday was the bill topping MR92 Handicap won by JUST VOGUE. Always positioned close to the speed, Gavin Van Zyl’s charge ran on strongly at the business end of the race, and in a thrilling three way finish she only got the verdict by the narrowest of margins.

Quickest home in the two 1400m events was MAMBO in the MR62 Handicap. Positioned in midfield in a race where there was a lot of interference in the straight, Duncan Howell’s charge ran on stoutly after taking a bump 300m out, and won well by a half. Third placed TROPICAL’S SON (drawn wide) ran on well from the rear.

Two of the four remaining races were maiden plates over 1950m and by far the faster of these was the first division won by TECHNO CAPTAIN. Sent off favourite at 18/10, the 3yo son of Captain Al was content to sit in midfield for most of the journey. He was ridden to lead approaching the 300m marker and with the rest well held he comfortably accounted for SHINE UP by three quarters.

Well supported into 4/1 from 8’s, MANOUCHE ran on well from midfield when getting off the mark in the maiden plate over 1400m.

1011/1 Four Timer

Vaal 2nd February

They raced on the outside track on Thursday where by far the fastest of the three 1200m races was the MR80 Handicap won by JUST AS I SAID. Looking to complete a hat-trick here, the Just As Well gelding led throughout. He held a length and a quarter advantage for most of the journey, before drawing clear over the final 300m to score by over three.

Quickest home in the three 1400m events was Just As I Said’s stable companion MY FRIEND LEE in the MR68 Handicap. The last of four winners on the card for trainer Lucky Houdalakis, My Friend Lee raced in midfield during the early part of the race. She quickened well 400m out and got up nicely late to deny POLLY WOLLY DOODLE. The three remaining races were all staged over 1600m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was another Houdalakis inmate MAN’S INN. Taken straight to the front by Marco Van Rensburg, the son of Grey’s Inn led throughout. He kept on strongly at the business end of the race, and did have the runner up SMARTIFACT held at the wire.

The lightly raced 5yo DON CHRISTO was eased late when making it three from ten in the MR66 Handicap over 1200m.

Despite being reported as not striding out, the 3yo ARABIAN SEA won the maiden plate over 1400m very comfortably by a length and a half.

Greyville 3rd February

As has become the norm Friday evening’s action took place on the poly track. A maiden plate over 1000m got proceedings underway and here we saw a very comfortable victory for the uneasy second favourite APHRODEITY’S RAIN. Allowed to ease right out to 3/1 from 18/10 at the track, the Argonaut filly raced fifth during the early part of the race. She quickened well at the top of the short home straight and after striking the front 150m out, won going away by three and a quarter.

Two of the evening’s eight races were run over 1600m and the faster of these was the maiden plate in which MASTER SHOGUN got off the mark. Sent off a well-supported favourite at 6/10 (op even money), Alyson Wright’s charge was soon up handy. She was ridden to lead as they approached the 200m marker and won well by a length from the running on KASH IS KING.

The faster of the two 2000m races was the bill topping MR90 Handicap in which HYAKU registered his sixth victory from just 21 starts. Easy to back at 7/1 on the off, Sean Tarry’s charge was always in touch with the leaders. He ran on strongly in the straight and after getting the better of the front running THIRTYTWO SQUADRON, he fended off a determined challenge from the 18/10 favourite MR WINSOME.

The 3yo ORELIA was baulked for a run en-route from midfield before getting up late to shed her maiden tag over 1400m.

WAVEBREAKER was always a length clear when completing a quick double over the course and distance in the 1200m Middle Stakes.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (8) Joking 4

Race 2: (4) Pirangi 67

Race 3: (7) Kirinia 13

Race 4: (19) Lady Away 16

Race 5: (9) Hidden Gem 21

Race 6: (13) Badger Creek 34

Race 7: (9) River God 55

Race 8: (7) Intisara 34

Race 9: (11) Destined For Dawn 51

Greyville (fri)

Race 1: (5) Scarlet Lady 10

Race 2: (4) Mighty Mississippi 5

Race 3: (5) Roy’s Flyer 5

Race 4: (8) Jamal 43

Race 5: (13) Academy Princess 50

Race 6: (3) Mr Mcsteamy 35

Race 7: (9) Fashion Fusion 37

Race 8: (3) Aznerak 33

Turffontein (sat)

Race 1: (1) Roman Evening 14

Race 2: (2) Osculation 6

Race 3: (5) American Story 65

Race 4: (4) Uposeupay 13

Race 5: (9) Blue Diamond Road 65

Race 6: (6) Kings Archer 98

Race 7: (5) Matador Man 67 (EW)

Race 8: (6) Maleficent 63 (NAP*)

Race 9: (12) Cool Fantasy 40

Kenilworth (sat)

Race 1: (9) Victorious Captain 21

Race 2: (13) Twilight Trip 14

Race 3: (1) Sabina’s Dynasty 13 (NAP**)

Race 4: (10) Put The Berries 18

Race 5: (3) Come On Sonny 17 (EW)

Race 6: (12) Blue Door 68

Race 7: (9) Hammie’s Game 47

Race 8: (14) Amatori 44

Scottsville (sun)

Race 1: (6) Hoppertunity 9

Race 2: (11) Rainbowinthesky 20

Race 3: (5) Rebel Circus 8

Race 4: (3) Roy’s Winter Patch 57

Race 5: (5) Pirogue 64

Race 6: (10) Charisma 54

Race 7: (9) Argyle Bay 49

Race 8: (1) Modesty 7

Top rated winners last week included

Belle Rose won 11/1

Lisnoble won 11/1

Arpad won 9/1

Fantasy View won 3/1

Constantine won 5/2

Snow In Seattle won 18/10

Jackman won 9/10

Sea Bean won 6/10

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Vaal (inside) 31st January

Penetrometer 26 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 0,36s slow

1000m (2) Casa Da Var 57,93

1200m (2) Last Laugh 71,42

1400m (2) Snow In Seattle 85,03

2000m (2) Sea Bean 126,03

Scottsville (inside) 1st February

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,84s fast

1000m (1) Argo Magic 57,22

1200m (3) Just Vogue 67,83

1400m (2) Mambo 83,60

1600m (1) Attic View 97,54

1950m (2) Techno Captain 118,92

Vaal (outside) 2nd February

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant; 0,89s fast

1200m (3) Just As I Said 68,51

1400m (3) My friend Lee 81,95

1600m (3) Man’s Inn 94,71

Greyville (poly) 3rd February

Going Standard

Course Variant: 1,53s slow

1000m (1) Aphrodeity’s Rain 59,66

1200m (1) Wavebreaker 71,11

1400m (1) Orelia 86,13

1600m (2) Master Shogun 98,84

2000m (2) Hyaku 123,76