Naidoo Buys Top Lot

The BSA Shongweni Mixed Sale took place at Durban Shongweni Club on Wednesday afternoon and attracted a full house of buyers from across the country, in very wet weather conditions.

The sale started off with a bang after Lot 2, broodmare Felix The Cat was knocked down for R200 000 to Welcome Home Farming.

The outstanding mare with a pedigree and race record behind her name is in foal to Galileo’s son, Flying The Flag, and was sold with a Tropical Empire foal at foot. The multiple Gr1 placed daughter of Black Minnaloushe out of Subyan Dreams, a half-sister to Mljet, was consigned by Bush Hill Stud as agent.

The top priced horse in training went to Alesh Naidoo, a racy looking daughter of Querari out of Monopoly by National Assembly. She attracted active bidding to be knocked down by auctioneer Graeme Hawkins for a sales topping R240 000.

The filly named Mind Your Business will enter the Ashburton based racing stable of Duncan Howells. This is a dam line filled with speedy Equus winners from Harry’s Charm, Enchantress, Laverna and the brilliant National Currency.

The top priced colt was a quality son of Dynasty, Lot 28 named Shogun selling for R130 000 to Robinson Racing.

104 Lots were sold for an average of R23,519 for racing, dressage and polo amongst other disciplines, with an aggregate of R2,446 000.

The full price list is here