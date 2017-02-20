A waterlogged track has led to the abandonment of today’s scheduled racemeeting at Flamingo Park.
Poor old Flamingo Park. To cheer you up I for one really miss Race Days at Flamingo although from my armchair. As Winston Churchill said “if you’re going through hell, keep on going”. My heart goes out to you.