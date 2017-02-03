Careless Ride – Apprentice Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Cape Town on 26 January 2017, Apprentice Jockey Akshay Balloo was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.4.

This arose in that as the rider of KWANDO he rode in a careless manner when he shifted outwards sharply from the 100m and brushed TRIP TO INDIA (D Dillon) outwards onto the heels of LOVE TO BOOGIE (A Domeyer) shortly before the finish.

As a consequence TRIP TO INDIA clipped the heels of LOVE TO BOOGIE, stumbled almost unseating Jockey Dillon on TRIP TO INDIA in Race 6, at Kenilworth Racecourse on 21 January 2017.

Apprentice Jockey Balloo, who was assisted by Mr T Welch, the W C Riding Master, pleaded guilty to the charge. The Board accepted his plea and found him guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board adjourned to consider a suitable penalty.

The Board reconvened on 2 February 2017 and after having regard to all the circumstances of this matter, as well as giving due consideration to mitigating factors put forward by Apprentice A Balloo and Mr T Welch, his riding record, as well as all aggravating consequences of his careless riding,

Apprentice Jockey Balloo was suspended from riding in races for a period of twenty-one (21) days.

Apprentice Jockey Balloo waived his Right of Appeal and his suspension will be effective from 3 February 2017 to 23 February 2017, both days inclusive.

Ed note:-

Mr Balloo was charged under 62.2.4 as opposed to Orffer and Van Niekerk under 62.2.7

The difference is show below:

62.2 The RIDER of a HORSE shall:-

62.2.4 not ride a HORSE in a RACE in a careless, negligent or reckless manner;

62.2.7 ensure that he does not cause interference, bunching, intimidation and/or constitute a

source of interference or danger;