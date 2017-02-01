Sun Met – Orffer Gets 10 Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Cape Town on 1 February 2017, Jockey Corne Orffer was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7.

This arose in that as the rider of CAPTAIN AMERICA he failed to take sufficient corrective measures to ensure that he did not cause interference to GOLD STANDARD in the latter stages of Race 9 (the Sun Met) at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday 28 January 2017.

Jockey Orffer pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board accepted his plea and found him guilty of the charge. In coming to an appropriate penalty, the Board took into account all mitigating factors, his riding record, degree of interference and consequences of this interference and was of the opinion that an appropriate penalty would be a suspension from riding in races for a period of ten (10) days.

Jockey Orffer waived his Right of Appeal and was given permission to take his suspension from 2 February 2017 to 11 February 2017, both days inclusive.

Ed – There is no racing in the Cape from 2 February to 10 February. So the suspension really has nominal impact. Mr Orffer has a similar charge pending and was also suspended for 14 days for a contravention of the same rule in a Maiden Plate on 12 October 2016 at Durbanville.

Stipes Excerpt:

BUTTERFLY SPIRIT (C Orffer) was continually baulked for a clear run from the 400m to the 250m. Initially BUTTERFLY SPIRIT (C Orffer) shifted out and then approaching the 200m BUTTERFLY SPIRIT (C Orffer) switched inwards for a clear run and made contact with ROCK STEWART (R Fourie), which became unbalanced, clipped the heels of BUTTERFLY SPIRIT (C Orffer) and fell. GALERIA (M J Byleveld) which was following was forced to switch out sharply to avoid the fallen horse.

Jockey C Orffer (BUTTERFLY SPIRIT) was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7 in that he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to ROCK STEWART at about the 200m. Jockey C Orffer signed an admission of guilt and was suspended from riding in races for a period of 14 days. (w.e.f 16/10/2016 to 29/10/2016 both days inclusive).