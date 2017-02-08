Jockey Loses Appeal – Pays Costs

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that an Appeal was held in Johannesburg on 8 February 2017, against the finding and the penalty imposed on Jockey Craig Zackey by an Inquiry Board on 21 September 2016.

The Inquiry was held into the circumstances surrounding Jockey R Simons the rider of ARTIC ROUTE being dislodged at approximately the 400m in Race 8 at the Vaal Racecourse on 8 September 2016.

BACKGROUND

Mr Zackey was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7 which reads as follows:

RULE 62.2.7

In that he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to ARTIC ROUTE ridden by Jockey R Simons at approximately the 400m mark in the 8th race at the Vaal Racecourse on 8 September 2016.

Mr Zackey pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty of the charge. The Inquiry Board, after taking into account the factors in mitigation, ruled that the following penalty would be appropriate: In respect of a breach of Rule 62.2.7, Mr Zackey be suspended from riding in races for a period of fourteen (14) days.

The Appeal Board felt that there was no reason to defer from either the finding or the penalty of the Inquiry Board.

Accordingly, the Appeal Board dismissed the Appeal in its entirety and ordered that costs of fifteen thousand rand (R15000) be paid by the Appellant, which shall include his forfeited deposit fee.