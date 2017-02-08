Wrong Horse – Trainer Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 7 February 2017, Trainer Gavin van Zyl was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.45.

This arose in that he presented the incorrect horse BRIGHT BLESSED DAY to race in Race 1 at Scottsville Racecourse on 15 January 2017, instead of THE BYZANTINE, which was the correct horse carded for the Race in question.

Trainer van Zyl pleaded guilty to and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board considered all the evidence and the mitigating factors, which included that Mr van Zyl had brought this matter to the Stipendiary Board’s attention some forty five minutes prior to the start of the Race, upon him realising the error when inspecting his runners in the holding area.

The penalty imposed was a fine of five thousand rand (R5000) of which two thousand, five hundred (R2500) is suspended for a period of 18 months on the condition that he is not found guilty of a contravention of Rule 72.1.45 during that period.

Trainer van Zyl has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.