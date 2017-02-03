Van Niekerk – More Interference

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Cape Town on 2 February 2017, Jockey Grant van Niekerk was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7.

This arise in that as the rider of TRIP TO HEAVEN he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to TEVEZ when he shifted out at about the 150m of Race 6 at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday 28 January 2017.

Jockey van Niekerk pleaded guilty to the charge. The Board accepted his plea and found him guilty of the charge.

In coming to an appropriate penalty the Board took into account all the mitigating factors, his riding record, the degree and consequences of the interference and was of the opinion that an appropriate penalty would be a suspension from riding in races for a period of ten (10) days.

Jockey van Niekerk waived his Right of Appeal and the suspension will be effective from 3 February 2017 to 12 February 2017, both days inclusive.

Ed note:-

This is another suspension, incurred in the course of a Gr1 race, that means exactly one lost local meeting for the offender.

We reported in December that in the space of seven days, jockey Grant Van Niekerk was involved in three seperate cases of interference in two provinces over seven days.

First:

He was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that as the rider of HORIZON, he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to SILVER CHALICE, when he shifted out sharply to continue his run at about the 350m in Race 4 at Kenilworth Racecourse on 23 November 2016.

Mr G van Niekerk pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

In consideration of a penalty, the Inquiry Board took into account the mitigating circumstances put forward by Mr van Niekerk and suspended him from riding in races for a period of 7 days.

Second:

He was charged on the same day with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that as the rider of SMILING BLUE EYES, he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to BONNIE VIE when he shifted out at about the 300m in Race 5 at Turffontein Racecourse on 26 November 2016.

Jockey van Niekerk pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

In consideration of a penalty, the Inquiry Board took into account the mitigating factors put forward by Mr van Niekerk and suspended him from riding in races for a period of 7 days.

Third:

At the third inquiry held in Cape Town on 2 December 2016, Jockey Grant van Niekerk was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that as the rider of WICKED KISS he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to GALERIA, when he shifted in sharply shortly after the start in Race 1 at Kenilworth Racecourse on 30 November 2016.

Mr G van Niekerk pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board accepted his plea and found him guilty of the charge. In consideration of a penalty, the Inquiry Board took into account the circumstances of this incident, mitigating factors put forward by Mr van Niekerk and suspended him from riding in races for a period of 7 days.