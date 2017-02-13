Ownership Docs – Trainer Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry which was held in Johannesburg on 10 February 2017, Trainer Leon Erasmus was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.15.

This arose in that he submitted to The National Horseracing Authority false or misleading registration of ownership documents when registering change of ownerships for the horses FEAR NOTHING, COMMENTATOR, DREAM LEADER and SHANNONS BOY, which are required to be registered in terms of the Rules.

Trainer Erasmus pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed a penalty of a fine of R10 000-00, of which R5 000-00 is wholly suspended for a period of one year on condition that Trainer Erasmus is not found guilty of a contravention of Rule 72.1.15 during this period.

Trainer Erasmus has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.