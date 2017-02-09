NHA Media Breakfast

As part of the ‘new look’ NHA, our regulator, under the stewardship of new CEO Lyndon Barends, is taking determined steps to make themselves more open, transparent and user-friendly.

Part of the PR offensive includes the implementation of a series of media breakfasts to launch the NHA’s new strategic direction. The first was held in Johannesburg on 19 October 2016. The second session, on Monday, 6 February 2016, was aimed at a Cape Town audience and covered much of the same material as well as discussing feedback from the recent AGM.

The briefing was led by CEO Lyndon Barends and included Racing Control Executive Arnold Hyde as well as other members of both the Johannesburg and Cape Town offices of the NHA.

Mr Barends said the purpose of the initiative was to open and maintain a dialogue with the media as well as the public to build a more positive rapport going forward and also to foster a greater understanding and hopefully support for the organisation going forward. Although there was a small turnout from a media point of view, the energetic CEO said the numbers were less important than the effort to get the message across and that message is that the NHA is changing. And press breakfasts are not the only thing.

‘New Look’ NHA

Despite only being in office since March 2016, Lyndon Barends has already effected significant change, starting with the compilation of a business plan labelled ‘Vision 2020’. The plan outlines a process of business transformation to bring the organisation to a state of peak performance. It consists of a process of evaluating and where necessary changing or improving the purpose and practices of the organisation as a whole.

His first priority has been to effect a process of critical self-examination and to ‘get their house in order’ to effect strategic change within the organisation itself to strengthen and make it more efficient from the inside out. Job descriptions have been defined and KPI’s set.

The NHA’s Vision and Mission have been revisited and now read “To create an environment in which the sport of Horse racing, the horses and the people can thrive” and “To regulate, govern, serve and promote the Sport of Horse racing in Southern Africa” respectively. The objectives have been refined to read, “To regulate the sport of horse racing, to govern the sport with integrity and to serve the industry through excellent, efficient and effective administration of amongst others, the Stud Book, registrations, licensing, race day services and laboratory services” and they have set as their core values Service, Integrity, Responsiveness, Excellence and Dedication. New uniforms have been designed and issued so that NHA staff will form a more recognisable and more easily identifiable presence on race days.

Focus on Service Delivery

In an effort to bring about greater independence, changes have been made at National Board level by removing the Operators and other industry representative bodies, Committees of the National Board have been reconstituted and the NHA has started negotiating a Service Level Agreement with the racing operators.

Mr Barends acknowledged the fact that the organisation’s past performance has caused frustration, but that they are committed to change and improve going forward.

Strategic imperatives include a commitment to improving the welfare of the Thoroughbred, serving stakeholders and promoting the sport of horse racing. The practices they intend to focus on include their Philosophy, Regulation, Welfare, Stud Book, Registrations and Licensing, Information Services, Racing Control, Government relations, Training and Development, Marketing, Communication, HR and Finances and it is felt that significant progress is being made on each.

He said the challenge is to produce an organisation that is of service to the sport in a way that balances being a regulatory body with that of being a service provider and doing both well. He admitted that while some within the organisation supported the changes, some people were struggling and he said it was an on-going challenge to change some of the entrenched mindsets.

He also acknowledged that people expect instant change, but explained that it is a process and that it will take time to implement and effect. He feels that strides are being made, but appealed for patience while the necessary changes are taking effect.

Critical Evaluation

In discussing some of the information contained in the annual report, it was interesting to see a lively interest being taken in analysing and evaluating statistical information to see what can be learnt and applied and also where and how the NHA could perform more consistently.

Racing Control Executive, Mr Arnold Hyde, discussed Racing Control and again, it was interesting to see how the numbers illustrated different or changing patterns and practices across the regions and discussing the possible causes.

The appointment of their new Chairman was touched on. Barends explained that Andy O’Connor, who had served as Chairman for 2 years, was turning 70 this year, thus the Board opted to appoint Ken Truter. Two additional board members, Messrs Sholto M. Dolamo and Panayiotis Stais, were also appointed.

Open Interaction

There was lively discussion, with questions and discussions throughout the session, particularly with regards to issues such as sectional timing, the handling of inquiries, medication rules and testing, as well as the manner and wording of press releases. It also offered a chance to meet face to face and put faces to names. It is the first time in my experience that the NHA has voluntarily opened itself up to such scrutiny, which makes for a refreshing change in itself, and although there were a few tough moments – particularly regarding the awkward incident at Turffontein last September – one hopes that the first attempt proved fruitful and that it will be repeated.

Overall, there seemed a genuine commitment to change and improve as well as an openness to being approached and trying to become more user friendly. There is a renewed sense of purpose and energy and if the momentum can be maintained, it bodes well for the future. One imagines it is requiring an enormous injection of energy to arrest and reverse entrenched institutional – as well as public – mindsets, but – against all odds – Barends appears to be succeeding.