Rained out and abandoned racemeetings can often mean a loss for the punter who purchased a form guide in good faith.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Sporting Post will refund all purchasers of our electronic racecards for the lost Flamingo Park meeting on 20 February and the Vaal meeting on 21 February.

If you have any queries, please drop a mail to info@sportingpost.co.za

A racecard for the rest of this week’s racing can be found here