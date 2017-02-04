Nova Swiss Looks The One

It’s safe to say that NOVA SWISS “goes OK”.

After showing plenty of promise in New Zealand as a 2yo – which included a couple of cracks at Group level – NOVA SWISS arrived with some hype but it is what he has shown at his four starts in Singapore as a 3YO that has him earmarked for very big things.

Nothing has come within three lengths of beating him at those four victories, including trouncing his rivals over 1200m on the Poly in BM83 Company last start.

The son of Swiss Ace drops back in trip today (race 5) but given he has been freshened with a very nice trial and his three previous wins were all over 1000m, it does look a case of who runs second.

In saying that, SEBAS has pace to burn and has a very strong record over the 1000m where he has knocked in seven of his eight wins.

And the wildcard is SPEEDY DRAGON who resumes after blitzing is rivals by more than six lengths back in June last year.

That was the American-bred geldings sixth win from only 13 career starts suggesting he has plenty more to offer in feature races later in the year.

A terrific Poly sprint but you have a feeling NOVA SWISS might be better than them all.

Best Bets: (NOVA SWISS race 5, win), (MONTAIGNE race 10, each-way) and (SPIRIT SEVEN race 7, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (2, 4, 5, 6 and 7), race 9 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9), race 10 (1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 11) and race 11 (1, 3, 4 and 5).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 5

Selections; 3 NOVA SWISS – 4 SPEEDY DRAGON – 1 SEBAS – 5 THE GENERAL

A strong BM97 sees NOVA SWISS try to maintain his unbeaten run in Singapore. The 3YO’s recent trial was very good and whilst up in grade he looks a high quality sprinter and will be prominent from the good gate. The benchmark may be SEBAS who has a great record at this trip having won seven times and will again be hard to run down. If they go too hard in front, SPEEDY DRAGON bolted in last start. He had a spell after that race but has trialled very well recently and, while this is harder, with only 52.5kg he should be running on late. Of the others, THE GENERAL would prefer 1200m but rarely runs a bad race and will be prominent. VIVVIANO is similar; he too would prefer 1200m but won a BM89 last start and should be running on.

1 SEBAS *** Has a great record at this trip and will be hard to run down. 3.50

2 GOLD RUTILE * Resuming. Recent form is ordinary and best form is over longer. 33

3 NOVA SWISS *** Has won all four starts in Singapore. Recent trial was solid and whilst up in grade will be prominent from the good gate. 2.50

4 SPEEDY DRAGON *** Resuming after bolting in last start. This is harder but with only 52.5kg should be running on late. 5.00

5 THE GENERAL ** Would prefer 1200m but rarely runs a bad race and will be prominent. 7.00

6 VIVIANO ** Racing well and won a BM89 last start, would prefer 1200m but should be running on. 8.00

7 NOVA WARRIOR * Resuming with tongue-tie off. Runs on but has battled at recent outings. Needs to improve. 16

8 GREAT SUN * Resuming. Has won four times at this trip but might need easier. 20

Race 6

Selections; 6 THINK PRETTY – 5 I-SCREAM NOW – 3 MR BLOSSOM – 2 GOOD BET

A battlers Class 5 where most find it very difficult to win. THINK PRETTY is still a Maiden but she has placed at her past two outings and should be prominent throughout. MR BLOSSOM improved at his most recent trial after pulling up not striding freely when resuming. He has won twice in this grade and can improve with a shadow roll added. I-SCREAM NOW has only won once in 40 starts but was not far away at recent outings and can improve for Michael Rodd. Most of the others are long-term losers but LION WAVE has some speed and could show up for Manoel Nunes while SECONDWAVE’s only win was on turf but his recent trial was sound and he battled away over this trip at most recent start, he could run on. GOOD BET placed two starts back when he led, he could give a sight.

1 SILENT CONNECTION * Resuming. Only placing was before arrival in Singapore. Hasn’t shown up in seven starts since changing stables. 33

2 GOOD BET ** Only placing in 11 outings was two starts back when he led. Could show up. 12

3 MR BLOSSOM *** Improved at recent trial after pulling up not striding freely when resuming. Has won twice in this grade and can improve with shadow roll. 5.00

4 RON * Drops back in trip and only wins have been at a mile and beyond. 20

5 I-SCREAM NOW *** Has only won once in 40 starts but not far away at recent outings and can improve for Michael Rodd. 4.00

6 THINK PRETTY *** Still a Maiden but has placed at past two outings and should be prominent throughout. 3.00

7 LION WAVE ** Only wins were over 800m before arrival in Singapore. Has some speed and could show up for Nunes. 10

8 BONJOUR BOB * 28 start Maiden who needs to improve. 20

9 GOLDEN ROSEWOOD * Hasn’t won in 45 Singapore starts. Tested. 33

10 PURE WHITE * Still a Maiden after 36 starts. 25

11 RAINBOW STAR * Yet to win in 32 starts. 33

12 SECONDWAVE ** Only win was on turf but recent trial was sound and battled away over this trip at most recent start. Could run on. 10

13 YUE YUAN * Resuming. Recent trials have been poor and hasn’t won in 36 starts. 33

Race 7

Selections; 5 SPIRIT SEVEN – 3 MR CONNERY – 2 HAPPY SAGA – 9 GREAT WARRIOR

Yet another Class 5, but this one with much more depth over 1700m. SPIRIT SEVEN’s only win was this class, surface and distance and he will find this much easier than recent outings in Class 4 and higher. MR CONNERY’s only wins have been at a mile but is rarely far away on poly; he should be prominent throughout. CLUTHA LAD has won three times at this trip up to Class 3 and placed last start; he should be handy throughout. HAPPY SAGA is suited in this class; he steps up to 1700m but should get a good run throughout. MONEY KING is a Class 5 journeyman suited this class surface and distance, he will be running on. CARNELIAN and SPEEDY WARRIOR fought out a Maiden over this trip two starts back with CARNELIAN victorious; they can show up again. In a race with plenty of chances, GREAT WARRIOR steps back up to a suitable distance after two sprint outings, he can show up.

1 CARNELIAN ** Won Maiden at this trip two starts back. Suited here and can be handy throughout. 10

2 HAPPY SAGA *** Suited this class. Steps up to 1700m but should get a good run throughout. 5.00

3 MR CONNERY *** Only wins have been at a mile but is rarely far away on poly. Should be prominent throughout. 5.00

4 SPEEDY WARRIOR ** Still a Maiden but placed over this trip two starts back to Carnelian. Will be running on. 10

5 SPIRIT SEVEN *** Only win was this class, surface and distance. Will find this much easier than recent outings in Class 4 and higher. Can win. 10

6 NOVA RANGER * 5 start Maiden stepping up in trip. Efforts have been moderate to date. Watch for support. 33

7 CLUTHA LAD *** Has won three times at this trip up to Class 3 and placed last start. Should be handy throughout. 4.00

8 GOLDEN COIN * Five start Maiden who has shown little to date. Gets blinkers and senior rider after disappointing effort this class and distance last start. Needs to improve. 33

9 GREAT WARRIOR *** Steps back up to a suitable distance after two sprint outings. Can show up. 10

10 MONEY KING ** Suited this class surface and distance. Will be running on. 10

11 JOHNNY HATES JAZZ * Has won at this trip but hasn’t won for a long time and has found a strong Class 5. 33

12 SIMPANG ** Placed at this distance two starts back and battles away but hasn’t won for some time. Only wins have been at 1200m. 16

13 Q NINE MAXIM ** Only win was at a mile but will battle away. 33

14 KARIGARA ** Placed over 1800m last start. Placed at this trip four starts back and could be prominent. 33

Race 8

Selections; 2 ROSEGOLD – 7 JOY AND HAPPY – 6 TURQUOISE SON – 4 GENIUS

An ugly affair and it will pay to play with care and go very wide in any exotics bets. Nothing jumps off the page to win although a couple of maidens in JOY AND HAPPY and TURQUOISE SON get their chance. JOY AND HAPPY in particular had excuses last start (saddle slipped) and has looked due on some recent form. TURQUOISE SUN has also looked due and happy to think this race is weak enough to get a result with Munro up. Of the rest, ROSEGOLD is back in trip but is fresh and could be better than most here. In fact he probably gets the support from punters and could be the one to beat. FAST JET is hard to follow but goes well enough on his day to consider while GENIUS looks hopeless on form but a recent trial suggests he can improve at long odds with blinkers added.

1 REWARDING SMILE ** Not a mile away last start when blinkers went on and some hope in this race with tongue-tie added. 12

2 ROSEGOLD *** Back in trip but fresh and should give this a shake. 4.00

3 VRAAD ** Form looks hopeless but will appreciate Shafiq and could show up at odds. 12

4 GENIUS *** Struggling but gets blinkers and recent trial with headgear suggests he improves lengths. 12

5 FAST JET *** Can mix his form but this race is weak and get this chance. 6.00

6 TURQUOISE SON *** Maiden who has shown enough of late to think he will a race like this sooner than later. 5.00

7 JOY AND HAPPY *** Twenty-two start maiden who had excuses last start (saddle slipped) and would go close on recent form. 5.00

8 PROBO CHANDROSO * Rarely seen on the turf and market best guide. 33

9 PETITE VICTOIRE * Hard to have. 33

10 GREENBACK * Placed last start but hasn’t won in last 45 outings. 20

11 LOYALTY’S ANGEL ** Will run a cheeky race and pay to include somewhere in a weak race like this. 8.00

Race 9

Selections; 2 LIM’S ELUSIVE – 1 DUKE OF NORMANDY – 5 GLORIOUS PROSPECT – 6 CITY OF KIRKWALL

What a race. While it might be only Class 4, you would imagine the form from this race will hold up in some staying features later this year including the Singapore Derby for at least four – PENTAGON, CERTAINLY, BILLY MOJO and ARR FLAIR – of the 4YO’s in the field. But as it stands they are up against a some good older horses in form and LIM’S ELUSIVE could be hardest to beat. The NZ-bred gelding had all sorts of excuses last start and wins this with any luck in running. Likewise, DUKE OF NORMANDY had plenty of excuses last start and very much appreciates the step up to 1800m and who knows, he may race handier from the wide gate. GLORIOUS PROSPECT and CITY OF KIRKWALL (who also had excuses last start) both win without surprising and keep a couple of others safe as well. Tough race!

1 DUKE OF NORMANDY *** Excuses not to win last start and could be hard to beat over 1800m. 6.00

2 LIM’S ELUSIVE *** Looked a good thing beaten last start and should be hard to beat with luck in running. 5.00

3 PENTAGON *** Foot on the till and should handle the step up to 1800m with gate 1 a bonus. 6.00

4 CERTAINLY *** In form and won last time he was on the turf so worth a long look. 4.00

5 GLORIOUS PROSPECT *** Just missed last start over 2000m and recent win was this trip so can make amends. 4.00

6 CITY OF KIRKWALL *** All sorts of excuses last start and would give this a shake on best form. Value. 20

7 TALES OF SUMMER ** Always some show in races like this and can be value so pay to keep safe. 33

8 BILLY MOJO ** Placed at long odds last start and should run a very forward race. 20

9 ARR FLAIR *** Excuses last start and the effort good enough to follow given what he showed two starts back. 20

10 PRECIOUS GEM ** Gets winkers and trip suits and may sneak out to value in this strong field. 33

11 GOOD DEAL ** Not a mile away with excuses last start after maiden win and another to keep safe at value. 20

12 YU LONG EMPEROR * No. 200

13 ALFONSO * Needs easier. 100

Race 10

Selections; 4 MONTAIGNE – 1 LIM’S BULLET – 11 MISS WAIMATAITAI – 3 RICH FORTUNE

Plenty of winning hopes in this Poly sprint but happy to think MONTAIGNE can back up a very good Singapore debut and win. The former Kiwi had big support on the back on a very strong trial on that occasion and had excuses not to win. Obviously the Poly is not a problem on his trial form and he can win this. But as mentioned there are many horses that can win this including LIM’S BULLET at the top of the ratings. The 5YO gets a very handy 3kg claim and his form suggests he wins one of these sooner than later. Last start winners RED ANT and MISS WAIMATAITAI are right in this on form and RUSTY BROWN and RICH FORTUNE are always a show on the Poly.

1 LIM’S BULLET *** Right in the mix last start and handles the Poly so can make amends. 3.00

2 RED ANT *** Showed last start why he is always a winning show in this type of race and pay to follow. 5.00

3 RICH FORTUNE *** Ignore last start as recent good form is on the poly and can show up with winkers at odds. 20

4 MONTAIGNE *** Just missed at Singapore debut and trials like the Poly could be his caper. 3.40

5 PHIDIAS * Will improve with racing but should need longer. 33

6 THUNDER CAT * Just fair of late and should need easier. 50

7 RUSTY BROWN *** Just missed last start in similar affair and have to respect. 6.00

8 EURO ZONE * Goes OK on his day but should need easier than this. 50

9 AMAZEALOT ** In form and often value and well worth a look with no weight. 20

10 THANKFULNESS * Resuming and may need longer to show his best. 20

11 MISS WAIMATAITAI *** Up in grade but won too well last start not to follow. 12

Race 11

Selections; 1 MACARTHUR – 5 LOUEY VELOCE – 3 FINE CHOICE – 4 EFFORTLESS

Tactics and luck in running will play a big part in the lucky last and while LOUEY VELOCE looks the benchmark, a promising 3YO in MACARTHUR might be the one to beat. Yes, he has drawn wide but he does find himself in the right grade and should find the Poly to his liking. In his favour – and this is where the luck becomes a factor – is the that the likes of EFFORTLESS and FINE CHOICE have also drawn wide so hopefully the trio will press forward early to find a position and Michael Rodd on MACARTHUR can get a nice sit. But as mentioned, LOUEY VELOCE from gate 2 looks the benchmark. The 6YO is honest as well but doesn’t win out of turn – he has only won once from 17 starts in Singapore – which is a concern. Plenty of value about in the lower rated horses so go wide in exotics.

1 MACARTHUR *** Will find this easier than last start and handles the Poly so must go close. 3.00

2 BLUE DIAMOND ** Very tough horse to follow but wins on his day and the market usually gets it’s right. 12

3 FINE CHOICE *** Drawn awkwardly so will need luck but just missed last start from a wide gate at odds so pay to follow. 12

4 EFFORTLESS *** Another that mixes his form so is tough to catch but wins on his day with support likely. 5.00

5 LOUEY VELOCE *** In form and looks the benchmark from gate 2 with Duric up. 3.00

6 SUPER BRILLIANT ** Ran on late to place in similar affair last start and expect much the same again. 12

7 COTE DE NUITS * Reassess in easier Company. 50

8 RUM N RAISINS ** Should need easier to win but will enjoy being back on the Poly and should be value. Exotics. 33

9 SATELLITE BOY ** Has been found wanting late but will give a sight off the back of a good trial and pay to keep safe. 20

10 KAZUO ** Long time since maiden win but in solid form and a must for exotics. 33

11 SOON YI * Drawn wide and a better option in Class 5. 50

12 LET’S TALK NOW ** Yet another that should need easier to win but often places in this Company so can include in exotics. 33

13 GOLDEN MISSION ** Love to see in Class 5 but will be long odds and can pinch a place if having a good day. 50

