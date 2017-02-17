Take A Bit Of The 100-1

“We face a six-figure payout should The Donald resign or find himself impeached before the end of his first term,” Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica Bridge told The Post.

“Simply put, British bettors do not trust Trump as far as they could throw him and are willing to stake hefty amounts of money on him failing.”

Thrill-seeking gamesters can toss money down on anything from whether Trump will visit Russia before the end of the year to if he will win the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize (100-to-1 odds).

