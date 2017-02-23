French Follow SA Lead

The first edition of the Charity Mile to be held on French soil will take place at Cagnes-sur-Mer racecourse on Saturday 25 February, under the guidance of Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Every runner in the “Prix de la Princesse de Monaco – Charity Mile” will be associated to a charity, which will receive a donation depending on how “its” horse fared in the race.

This type of charitable race was created by Princess Charlene of Monaco’s father Mike Wittstock in South Africa.

Eighteen charities have been selected for this event and Au Delà Des Pistes is honoured to be amongst this prestigious group.

Multiple French champion jockey Christophe Soumillon, one of Au Delà Des Pistes’ ambassadors, has already contributed to the event by donating the prize money he earnt on his mounts at Cagnes-sur-Mer on 4 February to the Charity Mile sponsorship pool.

Au Delà Des Pistes will be represented for this event by Alix Choppin, the Marketing Director of Arqana and member of Au-Delà Des Pistes’s Advisory Board.