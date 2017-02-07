US Plans Shelved

The ambitious plan to fly Legal Eagle, The Conglomerate, Marinaresco and Silver Mountain to race in America – and so pave the way for the South African bloodstock industry to be opened up to the world – looks to have fallen through, writes Michael Clower.

Derek Brugman, the man behind it all, said yesterday: “It now looks highly unlikely and the feedback I am getting from the other guys involved is that it is a no-go for the money involved.”

The original target was 15 horses sharing the $600 000 flight cost but, with only six (possibly seven) horses confirmed, the cost per ticket has risen from $40 000 to $100 000.

Brugman said: “It’s a great shame but I gave Markus Jooste an undertaking from the beginning that we would only do this if it made economic sense and I can’t justify spending that kind of money. It’s too big a risk.

“Similarly the other guys who committed from the start are not prepared to spend an extra $60 000 a horse. The exercise doesn’t make sense at that price.”

The intention was that, once the big-name horses came through their 60-day lockdown in New York with a treadmill for exercise, they would add to their reputations on the racetracks of the States and so advertise South African bloodstock to such an extent that American owners and trainers would buy yearlings here and take them home via the same New York 60-day quarantine.

When the market developed sufficiently breeders here could benefit further by breeding some of their mares to Northern Hemisphere time.

Brugman, who has been working on this project for two years, regards the setback as temporary and said: “I can assure you that I haven’t thrown in the towel in terms of trying this again in the future, possibly even later this year.”

He is looking forward to the day when South Africa is regarded by the Americans as Contagious Equine Metritis-free.

At the moment it is not and so they insist that any colts or entire horses coming from this country must do a third month of lockdown during which they have to cover two mares. It is a requirement that would play mental and physical havoc with any plans to keep them racing.

Brugman said: “But for this requirement we might have been able to send a couple of our good three-year-olds with the shipment.”

