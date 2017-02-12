Drier Flyer Debut Today

DARRYL MOORE FOR IVAN MOORE

Race 1 – BALLYMAINE (1): He is a nice horse, the 1000m trip could be too sharp for him and he could be green – he does show nice work.

DOUG CAMPBELL

Race 1 – BOBBY’S EXPRESS (2): Will need further and the experience but is a nice horse.

Race 1 – PATHWAY TO GLORY (10): A lovely big colt but will need the experience – he is showing promise.

FRANK ROBINSON

No comment.

DUNCAN HOWELLS

Race 1 – GREEN EMPEROR (4): Works by himself as he pulls but he is quite advanced and speedy – he should run a forward race.

Race 2 – CHENILLE (6): Is a quick filly but will need the run.

Race 2 – SITIA (14): A hot filly, has some ability but will need much further.

Race 8 – HIGH ALTAR (11): A nice filly whom will be looking to go 2000m – she will be very green – she does show some ability and if not too green could run into the back end of the quartet.

ALYSON WRIGHT

Race 1 – HE’S A KEEPER (5): Not a bad horse but will probably be a bit green and has not been fully wound up for this race.

JAMES GOODMAN

Race 1 – KHARTOUM (7): Will need the run.

LOWEN DENYSSCHEN

Race 1 – LUCARA (8): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

GAVIN VAN ZYL

No comment.

PAUL LAFFERTY

Race 1 – SNIPER SHOT (11): A very nice colt and I am expecting a good run.

CHARLES LAIRD

Race 1 – VARALLO (12): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 2 – DREAM DE RA (7): A nice , well bred filly – shows good work at home.

Race 2 – OSPREY (9): A nice filly but will be looking for further.

Race 2 – RUSSET ROSES (12): Will need the run.

KOM NAIDOO

Race 2 – IN SEVEN NIGHTS (8): Will need the run and is looking for further.

CORRINE BESTEL

Race 2 – SUNRISE TO SUNSET (16): A nice filly but will probably need the experience

