Howells Pair Could Place

Race 1

Paul Lafferty

3 Exquisite Eight – nice type. Could place.

13 Simply Scrumptious – nice type. Could place.

Duncan Howells

6 Neptunes Rain – advanced in herself. If not too green can place.

9 Roy’s Barbel – advanced in herself. If not too green can place.

Yogas Govender

1 Adorned by Beauty – nice filly. Has ability but will probably need it.

Alyson Wright

4 Flichity By Far – nice filly but will need further.

Lezeanne Forbes

Trainer could not be contacted.

Pat Lunn

14 Song Of Mitu – trainer could not be contacted.

Kom Naidoo

11 Roy’s Iris – trainer could not be contacted.

Race 2

Paul Lafferty

2 Freddy Flint – small field. Hoping for first three.

Duncan Howells

7 Swift Dancer – is quick and has ability. Has a money chance.

Michael Roberts

4 Prince Ardent – nice colt but will be better for the race.

Garth Puller

5 Queensbury Rules – trainer could not be contacted.

Race 8

Duncan Howells

Mambo Mania – green and needs much further.

