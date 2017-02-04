‘Should Be Running On’ – Foster

ROBERT FAYDHERBE FOR CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – AWESOMENESS (1) and WHO KNOWS (8): Throwing them in the deep end to see how they go – they have to start racing somewhere.

PATRICK ELLIS FOR CHRIS ERASMUS YELLOW STAR STUD

Race 1 – PERFECT PREZZIE (4): Quite speedy but will need the run.

FRANK ROBINSON

No comment.

BYRON FOSTER FOR ANDRE NEL

Race 2 – LIQUID RAINBOW (10): A nice sort but will be green – should be running on at the finish.

PAUL LAFFERTY

Race 2 – RAGNAR (12): A very nice horse, showing decent work but I am expecting him to be green.

KOM NAIDOO

Race 2 – RIVER RAFTER (13): A nice horse but is looking for a bit further.

STAURT FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 3 – IDEAL DUEL (10): Will be green and probably need further.

Race 3 – UPRISE (16): Might just need a run.

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

