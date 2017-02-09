MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 2 – BEST KEPT SECRET (5): She is a small but forward filly. She cannot afford to be too green against winners. If she is not too lost, she should be in the money.

DIANNE STENGER

Race 2 – GLENCASSLEY (6): She is a nice horse and I am putting her in the deep end to see what we have got.

LOUIS GOOSEN

No comment.

ROMEO FRANCIS

Race 2 – ROYAL WARRANT (9): She is a nice filly but I think she will need the run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.