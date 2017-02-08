Canada Won’t Be Dry!

The annual Canada Cup might not have Group status but it’s a feature in it’s own right and the 2017 edition is a beauty with the return to racing of 2016 Singapore Horse of the Year, DEBT COLLECTOR.

After breaking his maiden status in November 2015, the 4YO New Zealand-bred gelding took all before in 2016 when he strung together six straight wins which included five at Group level.

He is the best horse in Singapore with an International campaign on his short-term agenda and it would be foolish to think anyone beats him first-up over 1400m at Kranji Stakes A conditions.

Who runs second?

That’s probably a tad harsh given the quality of the field but connections of LAUGHING GRAVY – fresh after a solid Gold Cup campaign – would be more than happy with an eye-catching placing as would the teams associated with the progressive MAGNUM and the honest KIRKS RYKER.

QUECHUA deserves a mention – he has the same rating as DEBT COLLECTOR – but it will be all eye’s on the reigning Horse of the Year and where to from here.

Dubai perhaps?

Best Bets: (LIM’S ARCHER race 6 win), (DEBT COLLECTOR race 7, win) and (FOREVER YOUNG race 8, each-way).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 6 (4), race 7 (1), race 8 (2, 4, 7 and 10), race 9 (1, 6, 7 and 8).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 1

Selections; 2 KEY ON KODIAC – 6 Q NINE MAGIC – 5 COOL CAT – 11 PERFECT CHALLENGER

Truth be told there are plenty of winning chances in this race but only because nothing looks like winning. Confused? So are we but given nothing comes off a “get on me next time” run or even a minor placing, it is a raffle. So much so a maiden who has yet to place in some seven starts could figure heavily in this Company. KEY ON KODIAC has shown fleeting glimpses in maiden races and may grow a leg at his first start in Class 5. Q NINE MAGIC was disappointing last start in a similar affair but his form previously over 1400m in Class 5 has him under notice. The experienced G Mosse looks a good booking and he should race well. Of the rest, an 11YO in COOL CAT looks as good as chance as any while PERFECT CHALLENGER is the type of horse who would win this without surprising if having a good day. SILVER KING. DOMINY and BRAHMS AND LISZT just three others to include somewhere.

1 HOLY THOMAS ** Maiden who worked home OK late last start and will find this easier. Market watch. 20

2 KEY ON KODIAC *** Form reads badly but race and Company suits and could show up. 5.00

3 SILVER KING *** Not far away last start and step up to 1400m looks a good move. 6.00

4 AEOLUS ** Excuses last start when supported in similar affair and worth a look on maiden effort two starts back. 12

5 COOL CAT *** Veteran who still has enough petrol in the tank to win another race and this is suitable. 10

6 Q NINE MAGIC *** Just fair last start but this race and Class is his caper and should go close with senior hoop. 8.00

7 DOMINY *** Maiden who showed more than enough last start in similar affair to be prominent through in this. 5.00

8 ARCHER COMPANY ** Shown glimpses and could figure in a race with no standout with blinkers and tongue-tie off. 12

9 BRAHMS AND LISZT *** Yet to show his best in Class 5 but would win this on his day. 8.00

10 DOUBLE CASH * Cheeky run expected but prefer on Poly over shorter. 33

11 PERFECT CHALLENGER *** Blinkers off. Has been disappointing not to have won in Class 5 but goes better than most of the eon his day. 8.00

Race 2

Selections; 1 LIBECCIO – 3 THE GOLDEN GOAT – 2 WHAT IFF – 5 CHANGBAI MOUNTAIN

Not much separated LIBECCIO and THE GOLDEN GOAT last start in a similar affair to this and no reason to think the pair aren’t fighting out the finish again. And you could make a strong case for both although LIBECCIO probably starts favourite given he looked the winner late on that occasion and should be in front when the whips are cracking in this. However, THE GOLDEN GOAT could be ridden in a more forward position from gate 2 and may have the edge if handy to LIBECCIO when it counts. Others that keep the pair honest include WHAT IFF who improves with blinkers and tongue-tie back off and CHANGBAI MOUNTAIN who is tough to follow but wins one of these sooner than later. Market best guide on the rest.

1 LIBECCIO *** Showed some dash when just missing last start similar affair and hard to beat in this. 3.00

2 WHAT IFF *** Showed little when resuming with headgear added but worth a serious look on previous form sans blinkers and tongue-tie for this. 12

3 THE GOLDEN GOAT *** Right in the winning mix last start when having first turf start and pay to follow. 4.00

4 MAJOR IMPROVEMENT * No. 100

5 CHANGBAI MOUNTAIN *** Can mix his form but just missed in Class 4 last start and obviously gives this a shake on that effort. 5.00

6 HAPPY BABY ** Having first turf start after showing nothing last start but some hope on previous form. 8.00

7 SMIDDY BYRNE ** Appreciates first-up run and usually thereabouts so a must for exotics. 8.00

8 LIM’S CONTROL ** Form reads only fair but appreciates first up run and worth a look if supported. 12

9 PERFECT PRIZE * No. 100

10 GREAT NINTH * Resuming and no. 100

11 HERECOMESMYMONEY ** Improved last start at long odds to place and pay to keep safe in exotics. 20

12 NATURAL WATER * Impossible on race form but blinkers off and recent trial sans headgear was OK so may improve. 50

Race 3

Selections; 3 KNIGHT JUDGE – 1 BE BOLD – 5 LIM’S ARCHER – 9 ELISE

With some honest each-way types in BE BOLD and ZIPPY GENERAL in the winning mix in this Class 4 1200m event, KNIGHT JUDGE could be hard to beat on what he showed at his Singapore debut. The 4YO former Australian – who won at his only start before arriving – came in for heavy support after a good local trial and just missed. He has again drawn well in gate 2 and with that run under his belt, he should be very hard to beat. Nothing else jumps off the page to beat him although BE BOLD is always in the mix and LIM’S ARCHER showed enough improvement last start to think he could be ready to show his best from gate 1. ELITE DIAMOND at her Singapore debut is worth consideration while ELISE could show up at very long odds, as she is better than he showed on the turf last start.

1 BE BOLD *** Honest, always a show and often value so follow. 4.00

2 ELITE DIAMOND ** Honest mare from Australia who has had two quiet local trials so market best guide. 12

3 KNIGHT JUDGE *** Just missed with heavy support in similar affair at Singapore debut and can win this with gate 2 a factor. 2.00

4 ZIPPY GENERAL ** In solid form and again worth an each-way look at possible value. 6.00

5 LIM’S ARCHER *** Ran on well last start and showed enough to think he is ready to show up with gate 1 a bonus. 6.00

6 MASTERMIND * Disappointing of late and not often seen on the turf so easier to ignore. 50

7 SMART FORTUNE * Excuses last start and a silly hope at long odds on effort prior. 50

8 UNSURPASSED * Recent good form on the Poly and may need easier than this. 20

9 ELISE ** Form reads terribly but did it tough last start and worth another look at odds on the turf. 50

10 LUCKY SUGAR * Reassess in Class 5. 100

Race 4

Selections; 5 KATE’S KEEPER – 7 GLORIOUS PROSPECT – 1 RIDE OF VALKYRIES – 4 SUPER JOE

Although a small field, the danger bells are ringing loudly for punters in this KSC 1800m event so play with extreme care. KATE’S KEEPER seems the obvious pick, or at least the safest, given recent form and the type of race. The Stephen Gray-trained gelding is more than honest and versatile enough to think Vlad Duric may have him handy in running over a trip that suits. The horse he may have to run down is GLORIOUS PROSPECT. The 5YO has been in winning form of late and while up in Class, the track may suit front-runners and he could pinch this with no weight. Nothing else fills you with confidence but RIDE OF VALKYRIES could be handy enough throughout to play a part as will his stablemate SUPER JOE and include the honest PENTAGON.

1 RIDE OF VALKYRIES ** Appreciates first up run and extra 200m so pay to keep safe. 12

2 VALBUENA * Disappointed last start after a good run two back and have to take on trust. 12

3 MIGHTY EMPEROR * In good form on the Polytrack but turf form is a worry. 6.00

4 SUPER JOE ** Honest and has won this trip in easier Company on the turf so can include somewhere. 8.00

5 KATE’S KEEPER *** Going along in good order and this race suits with best work expected late. Can win. 5.00

6 PENTAGON ** Tested this Company but progressive enough to think he will be in the mix with 54kg from gate 1. 12

7 GLORIOUS PROSPECT *** Likes to lead and maybe extremely hard to run down with 51kg. Value. 12

8 THE JEUNEYMAN * Not on recent form. 50

Race 5

Selections; 6 MAGIC PAINT – 8 ROAN RANGER – 5 JOY AND HAPPY – 9 PEREGRINE FALCON

A very competitive class 5 field with three horses – JOY AND HAPPY, MAGIC PAINT and ROAN RANGER – all in very good form and all a winning show with support likely. Nothing separates the trio but MAGIC PAINT and last start winner ROAN RANGER both will race on the pace from inside gates and should be hard to run down on the E Course. In saying that, while drawn wide, the maiden JOY AND HAPPY has had excuses not to win of late and will keep the pair honest late – especially if they do go hammer and tong early. Plenty of others have some say if having a good day but it will pay to keep PEREGRINE FALCON safe at long odds as he will appreciate the turf with blinkers back on and a run under his belt.

1 JET STRIKER * Resuming and hard to have. 200

2 MEAISIN ** Nothing last start with support but should be running on. 12

3 SUPER RED * Struggling. 33

4 AMISTAD ** Hard to follow but usually in the exotic mix. 12

5 JOY AND HAPPY *** Long term maiden who has had excuses of late not to win and could be hard to hold out in this. 4.00

6 MAGIC PAINT *** In form and will lead from gate 1 and be the one to pass late. 3.00

7 GOLDEN JADE * Can run on but better on the Poly. 33

8 ROAN RANGER *** In winning form and hard to beat again over what is his best trip and track. 3.00

9 PEREGRINE FALCON *** Appreciates first up run and could be a show at odds back on the turf with blinkers added. 33

10 RON * Form just fair and a better option on the Poly. 50

11 EVERTRUST ** Failed to run on last start when supported but worth another chance on previous effort. 20

12 SIMPANG ** Long time between drinks but often in the mix so a must for exotics. 20

Race 6

Selections; 4 LIM’S RACER – 1 LADRONE – 2 MIGHTY MAN – 6 COURT CASE

We made Golden Horseshoe winner LIM’S RACER a good thing last start and while being disappointing first up with very heavy support, he did enough to be the one to be on in this. He had no excuses when just placing on that occasion but it was his first run in open Company and with a 3kg claim in this field, he will be the one to beat. Last start winner LADRONE will keep him more than honest though. The 5YO led throughout when winning over this trip and expect much the same with Matt Kellady staying onboard. MIGHTY MAN and COURT CASE – who may appreciate being on the turf – two others that win on recent form while most others can be included in exotics.

1 LADRONE *** Led throughout when winning similar affair last start with 55kg and will give a sight again. 4.00

2 MIGHTY MAN *** Resuming. Handy type who should give this a shake on the back of some nice recent trial form. 8.00

3 SPLICE ** Freshened with solid trial but may need a tad longer to show his best. 12

4 LIM’S RACER *** Golden Horse Shoe winner who got rolled as the odds-on pop when resuming but appreciates the run and claim so hard to beat. 2.20

5 LIZAZ ** Resuming after long break and trials well enough to keep safe with market a good guide. 12

6 COURT CASE *** Struggles to win but in solid form and could show up at first start on the turf in Singapore. 12

7 ASTROSPEED ** Improved last start at odds and worth a look each-way from gate 1 with Nunes up. 12

8 PRATT STREET * Resuming and may be a better winning option on the Poly. 20

9 FLYING SHADOW * Coming off a Class 5 Poly win and that may be his caper. 20

10 SING ROULETTE ** Needs easier but has speed and could run a very cheeky are at odds. 33

Race 7

Selections; 1 DEBT COLLECTOR – 3 LAUGHING GRAVY – 7 MAGNUM – 2 QUECHUA

With three Group 1 winners in the field you would imagine it will be a more than competitive betting affair. However, the most recent Group winner in the eight-horse field is also the newly crowned Singapore Horse of the Year and is gunning for eight straight victories. Yes, eight! The horse is none other than DEBT COLLECTOR who resumes after winning the Raffles Cup and all things being equal, he wins again with International duties on his radar. He doesn’t need good trial form to race well but his most recent hit out was nice enough to think he could start very short and it’s impossible to pick against him. Who keeps him honest? MAGNUM is very progressive and would be in the mix late with no weight and KIRKS RYKER also enjoys the light impost and is honest enough to run in the top three. QUECHUA, LAUGHING GRAVY and RAFAELLO all have to be respected.

1 DEBT COLLECTOR *** Resuming after winning the Raffles Cup to make it seven straight wins. Very hard to beat. 1.50

2 QUECHUA ** Champion who probably needs longer to show his best but freshened by some solid recent trials so keep safe. 8.00

3 LAUGHING GRAVY ** Freshened after solid Gold Cup campaign and in this a long way. 8.00

4 BORN TO FLY * Resuming and recent trial was OK but has struggled of late at races. 50

5 RAFAELLO ** Honest and should figure in the exotic mix with blinkers to winkers. 12

6 ONE RAR * Appreciates first-up run but may need longer again. 33

7 MAGNUM ** Very progressive type who will be working home strong with no weight and has to be considered. 8.00

8 KIRKS RYKER ** Honest and will figure prominently throughout with no weight. 8.00

Race 8

Selections; 10 FOREVER YOUNG – 2 COUNTOFMONTECRISTO – 7 AOTEAROA – 4 SIR ISAAC

As is the norm in Novice events, there is plenty of good form to go on and this race is no exception with no less than five start winners in the 10-horse field. One of those – BRILLIANT ONE – is resuming and may need the run in this good field but nothing separates the other four in COUNTOFMONTECRISTO, SIR ISAAC, AOTEAROA and FOREVER YOUNG. In saying that, FOREVER RUN as a US-bred 3YO gets in best at the race conditions and could also improve on a solid debut win with more race experience under his belt. COUNTOFMONTECRISTO led when winning easily at his debut and he will have supporters while the Kiwi filly AOTEAROA also impressed when winning at her Singapore debut. SIR ISAAC was sensationally backed to break his maiden status last start and to be honest, could very well win again. Tough race.

1 PAPERBACK TROOPER ** Resuming and did win on debut so worth a look first-up. 20

2 COUNTOFMONTECRISTO *** Won well on debut when leading throughout and right in this. 3.00

3 BRILLIANT ONE ** Resuming after solid win over 1400m and pay to keep safe as can race handy from gate 1. 12

4 SIR ISAAC *** Took a while to break through but supported very heavily when winning very well last start and a big show on that effort. 2.00

5 HAYTHAM ** Backed up maiden win with solid Class 4 effort and a must for exotics. 20

6 MR DREAMMAN * Having first race start and would need support on exposed trial form. 33

7 AOTEAROA *** Former Kiwi who won well at Singapore debut and pay to keep safe with Nunes up. 8.00

8 AUSPICIOUS ACE * Visor on after battling away last start over 1400m and may find a few of these too slick. 20

9 LIM’S SPARKLE ** In terribly at the race conditions and not far away from Class 5 but showed enough first up to keep safe. 33

10 FOREVER YOUNG *** American-bred 3YO who gets in very well at the race conditions and should figure in the mix. 8.00

Race 9

Selections; 7 MAJOR ADVANCEMENT – 6 ROYAL GUARD – 1 LIM’S SINCERE – 8 MR FATKID

A very nice race to finish what should have been a very entertaining nights racing and hopefully a smart 3YO in MAJOR DEVELOPMENT can win. The NZ-bred gelding had traffic excuses on debut before winning well suggesting he is more than up to Class 4 Company with G Boss and gate 5 ideal. The danger could be ROYAL GUARD who showed more than enough at his Singapore debut with support to think he wins one soon. The 4YO raced keenly on that occasion so blinkers and the tongue-tie come off and he will go close. LIM’S SINCERE is the interesting runner. The 4YO has only had one start on the turf where he flopped but that was as a 2YO in Group Company so it may pay to forgive that run. MR FATKID also looks like he wins in Class 4 sooner than later and well worth following with V Duric up.

1 LIM’S SINCERE *** Flopped at only turf run but that was at Group Juvenile level and in good enough for to show he can win on the grass in Class 4. 8.00

2 NATURAL IMPULSE ** Having first turf start and could go forward and run a very cheeky race. 20

3 BLACK MAMBA ** Very much appreciates first-up run after long break and will work home late. 8.00

4 FRAGRANCE EMPIRE ** Will find this tougher than KSD Company but hard to fault winning recent form. 12

5 ROYAL EASTER ** Resuming after a good run of form and have to respect with market a good guide. 8.00

6 ROYAL GUARD *** Blinkers/tongue-tie off after racing keenly at Singapore debut but effort good enough to follow as was good recent trial. 6.00

7 MAJOR ADVANCEMENT *** Excuses when winning well on debut and that effort suggests he is more than up to this Company. 3.00

8 MR FATKID *** Traffic issues last start after good debut win and can follow. 4.00

9 BIG CITY * Reassess in easier Company. 100

10 OCEAN MASTER * Saddle slipped at his last two starts but maiden status is a concern. 50

11 DASH OF CLASS * Needs easier. 100

Click here to view Racecard