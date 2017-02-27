Whose Worrying About Warren?

A case of confused identity in certain quarters has led to a Gold Circle staffmember addressing an impassioned plea to the Sporting Post mailbag.

The popular Warren Lenferna is a member of the Gold Circle media team in Durban

He writes:

The reason for this note is to set the record very straight!

I have had to entertain and field abuse and complaints pertaining to certain comments that have been posted / written in the Sporting Post by a reader that goes under the name of WARREN L.

WARREN L has been making comments about many various subjects on your site / newspaper and there are members of the racing public that think it is me making these remarks and in turn contacting me and having a go at me!

This, I do not appreciate and would like it rectified as soon as possible.

The comments on your site / newspaper have nothing to do with me whatsoever!

I am not a member of any social media site (including ABC) and besides my personal Facebook and Instagram – I do not involve myself in posting or contributing to any forums, newspaper or social media platforms, especially not to sling off about an industry that I am passionate about.

If anyone chooses to post certain letters and comments on websites or in the newspapers at least have the guts to put your full name to it so that others do not inadvertently take the blame and abuse for your opinion!

Ed – The Sporting Post has a strict comments policy and all items are moderated prior to publication. The use of pseudonyms is permitted, subject to our registration process.