Spies – ‘Hoping To Find Money…’

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

STEPHEN MOFFATT

Race 1 – SPICE KING (11): Has not shown much and will be looking for further.

ROY MAGNER

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 2 – ONAMISSION (6): I expect her to be green but running on at the end. She will improve from this run and I feel it will be tough to beat the experienced runners here.

CORNE SPIES

Race 2 – STAR PROFILE (9): Hopefully she can find the money.

ERICO VERDONESE

No comment.

DIANNE STENGER

Race 9 – FORTUNATE (10): She will need the run

