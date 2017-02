Summer Ready To Run Updates

The Emperors Palace Summer Ready To Run Sale will be held at Summerhill on Tuesday 21 February.

The catalogue may be found here

Herewith some important pedigree updates.

Lot 2 Ahead Of Traffic – Now 2 wins and placed twice

Lot 18 Anna Pavlova – Now 4 wins Including THREE TROIKAS STAKES (Grade 3)

Lot 25 Brave Option by Brave Tin Soldier (Not catalogued) – Now a Winner

Lot 30 Haga Haga – Now 2 wins and headed to the Zimbabwe Guineas

Lot 35 Bay Style – Now a winner

Lot 37 Banking April – Now 6 wins

September Bloom – Now a Winner

Lot 46 Red Special – Now 7 wins

Lot 59 Flipflash – Now placed twice

Lot 80 Hyaku – Now 6 wins

Lot 84 Cockade – Now 2 wins and placed 11 times

Lot 94 My Boy Willie – Now placed twice

Lot 100 Moonlite Mist – Now 2 win

Lot 105 Midnight Man – Now a Winner