The Catalogue for the Emperors Palace Summer Ready To Run Sale to be held on 21 February 2017 is now available online.

They may be accessed via www.mhbloodstock.co.za or www.summerhill.co.za

Please contact info@summerhill.co.za to book your seat and you are required to please RSVP by 15th February.

Programme Of Events:

08h00 to 11h30 : Viewing of Horses at Stables

11h30 : View Gallops on the Big Screen in the Hall of Fame Theatre

13h00 : Hartford House catered Lunch and Fine Wines

13h30 : Auction Begins

Horses are available for viewing from Saturday, 18 February 2017 by appointment.

Please contact:

Tarryn – 083 787 1982 (tarryn@summerhill.co.za)

Amorette – 079 278 9449 (info@summerhill.co.za)