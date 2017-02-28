The Winds Of Change

Coming from one who just published a bullish missive on the prospects for the normalisation of South Africa’s export protocols, this may come as a surprise. Nothing has happened to alter my sentiments; I remain as upbeat as ever, writes Mick Goss.

That said, my illness last year concentrated my thoughts somewhat; I am at an age (probably well past it!) when I should be reflecting on what the rest of life has in store.

Remembering that we only live once, I don’t want to reach 80 regretting the things that haven’t been done.

For the bulk of us at Summerhill, our working day starts in the dark and ends the same way most days; horses have been our lives, and if you’re in it, you can’t be half pregnant. I wouldn’t have had it any other way if I had the chance to do it again, but along the way I’ve neglected my family, my friends and much of what the world has to offer.

It’s time to recalibrate, to develop a fresh perspective and to devote more attention to the legacy projects we’ve embarked upon here, our educational programmes at the School of Management Excellence and our hospitality students at Hartford House.

Besides, I’ve been invited to play a more active role in getting our export initiatives over the line with our international trading partners, which I’m only too pleased to do, having spent a good part of my career attempting to harmonise them.

In an already busy day, you can’t make space for these things without reducing your concentration on others and in the Summerhill context, that means a reduction in the horse population.

Parting with some of the old broodmare families that have earned us our championships is emotional enough, but it also comes with the tragedy of job reduction.

Numbers of the people who work here, have done so for generations; we’ve seen their kids grow up, in many cases we’ve educated them, and in the process we’ve become firm friends.

I need hardly add that they’re among the finest industry professionals I know, and having travelled to most of the great farms of the world, I’d put them with the best anywhere; for that reason alone, it’s the most torturous choice I’ve ever had to make.

That said, there is a certain inevitability to these things, and it’s a source of great pride to us that we’ve populated other farms and hospitality establishments across the land and abroad, with outstanding graduates of our endeavours here.

The most recent examples rest in the recruitment by Bloodstock South Africa of Heather Morkel and Catherine Hartley, and the appointment of Hazel Kayiya as the International Racing Manager at the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

There is never a good time to make these decisions and now is as tough as any.

We have been ever mindful of our place in the breeding affairs not only of our province, but of the country as a whole; we are also conscious of our role as the biggest employers in our district.

Those thoughts have been in our minds for a long time, and makes this announcement all the more difficult. We are not going anywhere however; we just need to tidy up our numbers.

For the most part though, our people are young and enterprising enough to make a fresh start, and for those that remain behind, they will be concentrating their game on the horses belonging to a clientele whose loyalty and friendship deserves no less.

The next few months will be hard for everyone here, as we make the adjustments that come with a transition of this nature.

When it’s all over, hopefully we can smell the roses again. And get to know some of you a bit better once more.