The stench in the upper Highway area may jeopardise the Vodacom Durban July reports www.iol.co.za, as racehorses stabled at Summerveld suffer unusual nose bleeds and coughs.
Residents from Kloof, Dassenhoek, Hillcrest, KwaNdengezi, Shongweni and Assagay say they have complained about the smell for two years but nobody has listened.
Summerveld Estate manager Tony Rivalland said the past two years had been difficult with horses continually coming down with unusual aliments.
One comment on "KZN Racing Stink"
We have the same “unusual ailments” up here in Gauteng. We have temperatures, nosebleeds, nasal discharge, coughing , upper respiratory disease, etc. The cause is Equine Herpes Virus ( EHV), which Racing has failed to address , by making the vaccination of foals mandatory. Whilst Racing sleeps on this issue, it will continue to be the architect of its own demise. And Owners will get less and less racing opportunities.