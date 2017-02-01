The Senator Can Trump ‘Em

It’s not often a horse with a Group 2 win to his name and who last raced at the iconic Royal Ascot carnival starts in a BM67 in Singapore but that’s what we have in the lucky last on Friday.

The horse in question is SENATOR (nee Waterloo Bridge) and the Irish-bred 4YO entire will attract plenty of attention given he has also raced in Group 1 Company in the USA and has won over US$290,000 before arriving at the HW Tan stable.

Manny Nunes rides and with only 56kg from gate 3, he could and probably should start favourite to get his Singapore career off to a winning start.

However, while we will watch on with interest, his trial form suggests he is no good thing and a horse like CAORUNN might be a better punting option.

The pair coincidentally met in a recent trial where CAORUNN did it easily and the 3YO looks ready to continue on what was an impressive 2YO career.

The race has depth, so both horses mentioned will have to be at their best but whatever the result, it is a must watch affair and could be a terrific guide to some bigger and better races in the future.

Best Bets: (REALLY CAPABLE race 7 win), (ASPEN race 1, each-way) and (FIRST PRECINCT race 3, win).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 6 (2 and 9), race 7 (1, 2, 4, 6 and 9), race 8 (1, 3, 4, 6 and 7), race 9 (1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8).

Race 1

Selections; 2 ASPEN – 1 AEOLUS – 9 LADY LIBERTY – 4 PUSONG PINOY

An interesting Class 5 over 1400m opens the meeting and while we will be keeping a close eye on a couple of maidens, ASPEN looks the one to beat. The 6YO has never graced the track in this lowest grade and given his form in better Company than this, he is hard to beat with Manny Nunes a pointer. The maidens to watch are AEOLUS and LADY LIBERTY who both showed more than enough last start to follow. AEOLUS improved lengths last start to just miss on a placing and given Munro stays on and the 3YO finds himself in Class 5, a win would not surprise. LADY LIBERTY has had her chances but had enough excuses last start to think G Mosse can use his experience to get the most out of the mare and she should be prominent throughout. Last start winner PUSONG PINOY and Q NINE MAGIC two others that win without surprising.

1 AEOLUS *** Improved significantly to go close in maiden Company this trip last start and must be respected. 7.00

2 ASPEN *** Significant drop in Class and very hard to beat over suitable grade with senior hoop. 3.00

3 MOZART ECLIPSE * Form looks hopeless but may improve in Class 5 with race experience under his belt. 20

4 PUSONG PINOY *** Found form and in this a very long way with positive ride expected. 4.00

5 Q NINE MAGIC *** Ignore recent form as very much appreciates drop to Class 5 where he has won two out of his last three over same trip. 12

6 LEE MAN * No. 100

7 ONE O NINE * Hard to fault recent Poly form but has struggled on the turf so can take on trust. 12

8 EMPEROR WARRIOR * Impossible on maiden form but could improve in this lowly grade. 100

9 LADY LIBERTY *** Maiden who had excuses last start and has shown enough to think she will win a race like this. 6.00

10 THE RAID ** Maiden who gets tongue-tie and G Boss so look for improvement with market a good guide. 20

11 TENMA ** Tough horse to follow but maiden win was this trip and track. 12

12 MILITARY ALLIANCE * Will work home OK but needs longer. 33

Race 2

Selections; 5 KHUDAWAND – 7 SUPER GENIUS – 1 MY HORSE – 3 DECRETO

This maiden has no depth whatsoever and it may be a race in two between KHUDAWAND and SUPER GENIUS. But to be fair, both these horses don’t fill you with any confidence given KHUDAWAND resumes after just a fair debut and SUPER GENIUS got tired late to finish eighth at his last start. But in SUPER GENIUS’ favour is the fact he wasn’t a mile away after making the pace with blinkers added over 1200m on that occasion and the drop back to 1100m should be ideal. KHUDAWAND resumes after having excuses at his debut and given the support he had on that occasion plus his trial form, he could be hard to hold out. Blanket over the rest but the market will be a great guide on the debutantes.

1 MY HORSE ** Has picked up a cheque or two but never threatened. Exotics. 6.00

2 POMP ** Shown glimpses but nothing last start and may need longer. 8.00

3 DECRETO ** Had two trials and his first good enough to keep safe with one eye on the market. 12

4 GOOD JUSTICE ** Had plenty of trials and did win one in a slow time but may need race experience. 12

5 KHUDAWAND *** Resuming after having excuses on debut with good support and trials like he wins one soon. 2.50

6 LIM’S ROYAL * Like to see support on exposed local trial form. 20

7 SUPER GENIUS *** Found wanting late after leading over 1200m but looks suited here and will take some catching. 3.00

8 GOLDEN SPARK ** Returned not striding on debut and may pay to put a line through that effort as trial form OK. Value. 20

9 MATSURIBAYASHI * Hard to have on debut run. 100

Race 3

Selections; 1 FIRST PRECINCT – 6 GOLDEN PENINSULA – 2 DAMON – 3 ROCK EAGLE

A gear change or two could hold the key to finding the winner in this Class 4 event over 1400m with FIRST PRECINCT and GOLDEN PENINSULA both getting blinkers added. And in the case of FIRST PRECINCT, a tongue-tie is added as well and given what the former Australian has shown late at his two Singapore starts, he can win this with G Boss up. GOLDEN PENINSULA broke his maiden status two starts back in Novice Company and while disappointing last start over 1800m, he is fresh, gets blinkers and a sharp recent trial suggests he goes well. Of the others with winning hopes, DAMON has been in good form of late with the step up to 1400m in his favour while last start winner, ROCK EAGLE, also looks a serious hope. GOLD CROWN is always an each-way chance over 1400m but his lack of recent winning form is a concern.

1 FIRST PRECINCT *** Has run on well at both start in Singapore over 1200m and could be hard to hold out over 1400m with blinkers and tongue-tie added. 4.00

2 DAMON *** Ran on very well last start and better suited over this trip. Can win. 4.00

3 ROCK EAGLE *** Won over 1200m this Company last start and maiden win this trip so has to be a big show. 5.00

4 GOLD CROWN ** Honest and always an each-way show this trip. 8.00

5 SUN THUNDER * Not a mile away last start and should improve again with racing. 20

6 GOLDEN PENINSULA *** Freshened with good trial and gets blinkers so should give a sight. 6.00

7 PROUD PINOY * Better than what he shown of late but like to see more before considering. 20

8 GIORGIO * Looking for easier. 100

9 THE DODGER ** Recent win in Class 5 but had support last start and could surprise. 20

10 HEAVENLY HAND * Shown glimpses but may be looking for something easier. 33

11 HOLY THOMAS * No. 100

Race 4

Selections; 2 PERCIUS – 1 RACING TALENT – 8 SHUYING XIAOXIAO – 5 TIGER BAY

Stephen Gray looks to have a big say in this race with his three runners – PERCIUS, TIGER BAY and DESTINY KNIGHT – all having winning chances. Of the Class 5 trio, PERCIUS ran on well over this trip with support when dropping to Class 5 last start and will win one of these sooner than later. TIGER BAY also has his foot on the till and Stephen Gray has again pinned his winning hopes on apprentice I Amirul who just needs some luck in running. Nunes takes over from Amirul on DESTINY KNIGHT and the experienced Brazilian should make a difference with a market watch in order. Plenty of others that can win including RACING TALENT and SHUYING XIAOXIAO who are both gunning for hat tricks of wins and pick themselves.

1 RACING TALENT *** Hard to fault winning form and step up to 1600m should be ideal. 4.00

2 PERCIUS *** Always a winning show on the turf and should figure late. 4.00

3 BRAHMS AND LISZT ** Supported when having first start in Class 5 last start and should be thereabouts. 8.00

4 DAYUAN ** Yet to place in 10 starts but not a mile away last start and Class 5 suits. 33

5 TIGER BAY *** Foot on the till and will win one of these when things go right. 10

6 AMISTAD ** Always in the exotic mix but not the type to win out of turn. 12

7 BOHEMIAN * No. 100

8 SHUYING XIAOXIAO *** Backed up maiden win with another win in this Class, trip and track so has to be a big show. 4.00

9 SUN DANCE * Hard to have on recent form. 100

10 MANMADHAN ** Appreciates being back on the turf and can improve at odds. 20

11 DESTINY KNIGHT ** Hard to follow but worth some thought on placing three starts back. 20

12 ZAHIR ** Appreciates first up run and honest enough to include somewhere. 12

13 SILENT POWER * No. 200

Race 5

Selections; 3 CASING ROYAL – 1 CASTOR – 4 ROBIN HOOD – 2 SQUIRE OSBALDESTON

On recent form there looks three horses to consider in this BM83 over 1700m on the Poly and given that CASTOR, CASING ROYAL and ROBIN HOOD all met each other in a similar event back in December, we do get a line on the trio. On that occasion CASTOR won and carried 57kg with Troy See up. The same hoop stays onboard and CASTOR will carry only 1kg more so picks himself with a good subsequent run in Group Company under his belt. However, CASING ROYAL was beaten less than a length back in December and gets a 3.5kg pull in the weights. That suggests he can turn the tables and looks the one to beat. ROBIN HOOD ran sixth in the same race (beaten less than three lengths) but has subsequently won on the turf and is right in this. The S Gray pair of SQUIRE OSBALDESTON and BILLY BRITAIN keeps the trio honest.

1 CASTOR *** Placed in Group Company last start and can win despite carrying plenty of weight. 3.00

2 SQUIRE OSBALDESTON ** Just fair in the New Year Cup but will find this Company and weight to his liking. 8.00

3 CASING ROYAL *** In form and has an excellent Poly record so must go close. 4.00

4 ROBIN HOOD *** Can race greenly but got his act together last start to win and handles the Poly so pay to follow. 3.70

5 ZEUS ** Not a mile away last start and can include in exotics at odds. 12

6 TERMS OF REFERENCE ** Blinkers off as he steps up in trip and always some show on the Poly. 12

7 BILLY BRITAIN ** Honest and should be running on strongly with no weight. 8.00

8 GOLDEN DIAMOND * Needs easier than this. 50

Race 6

Selections; 2 NATURAL NICE – 9 EVERTRUST – 7 GOOD LUCKY – 11 ALADDIN

The less said about this race the better as a horse that hasn’t won since July 2013 could start at a odds-on quote. The horse in question is NATURAL NICE and while that short price looks ridiculous, punters look to have little or no choice and he should be hard to beat. His recent form – albeit not winning for over 40 starts – is good and he only needs to show something near his Class 5 best to win. Who beats him? EVERTRUST is a hard horse to follow but has showed enough at his last two starts to be the only danger on paper. Raffle the rest but don’t bother buying too many tickets.

1 HAKAMGONG * Hard to have on recent form. 20

2 NATURAL NICE *** Last win was in July 2013 which is a concern but due and this race is weak. 2.00

3 MR NO PROBLEM * No. 50

4 SING EXPRESS ** Form reads badly but not a mile away last start and subsequent trial was good so keep safe at odds. 20

5 RAINBOW WARRIOR * Cue the French frogmen. No. 100

6 AUREUS * Impossible on form but does get blinkers, tongue-tie and Nunes so market watch in order. 50

7 GOOD LUCKY ** Coming off a shocker but two previous runs solid and this race is weak. 8.00

8 SPUR ME ON ** Drawn awkwardly but recent placing this trip and can include in exotics. 12

9 EVERTRUST *** Tough to follow but ran on well at his last two starts and could go very close. 4.00

10 LUCKY COME ** Appreciates first up run and can improve to play a part in this weak race. 20

11 ALADDIN ** Placed two starts back similar affair and should be running on. 12

12 BROWNE’S ANATOMY ** Prefer on the Poly but has to be some hope in this field. 20

Race 7

Selections; 6 REALLY CAPABLE – 1 IMPERIAL MARCH – 4 ANCIENT WARRIOR – 9 QUEEN’S SEVEN

A tricky race with some of the leading hopes struggling to win of late and the only last start winner coming out of maiden Company. That last start winner was ANCIENT WARRIOR and while he just got the chocolates on that occasion, he will improve with each run and should be more than competitive in this Class 4 field. REALLY CAPABLE looks the benchmark though. The 4YO only has one win to his name in some nine starts but has his foot on the till and should be handy throughout and be hard to pass late. Of the rest in an open race, IMPERIAL MARCH hasn’t won for a long time but this race is suitable and comes off a nice trial while SILENT ARROW is super honest and his last win was this trip. Likewise QUEEN’S SEVEN is honest and is a solid each-way show while ALLEZ and LAUGHING BUFFALO are both resuming but would go close on form from their respective last campaigns.

1 IMPERIAL MARCH *** Long time between wins but should be handier in running from gate 6 and can figure. 6.00

2 SILENT ARROW *** In very honest form and worth noting that last win was the last time he raced over 1400m so can show up. 6.00

3 SUN EMPIRE * Disappointing last start in this Company and have to take on trust. 33

4 ANCIENT WARRIOR *** Broke maiden status over 1200m last start and worth a look again in this field. 5.00

5 LAUGHING BUFFALO ** Handy maiden resuming after long break and have to take on trust although form from first campaign has held up. 12

6 REALLY CAPABLE *** Foot on the till and looks hard to pass in this field. 2.40

7 METTLESOME * Gets winkers but not for me. 100

8 JOYOUS * Appreciates first up run but like to see something this campaign before considering. 33

9 QUEEN’S SEVEN *** Showed last start why he is always a show at odds and should go close. 12

10 ALLEZ ** Resuming after long break and would be competitive on form from previous campaign with market best guide. 10

11 RED RACKHAM * No. 100

Race 8

Selections; 1 SMART VINTAGE – 4 CLASSIFIED – 7 MONGOLIAN CHIEF – 3 MIGHTY KENNY

A good Poly mile with numerous chances including SMART VINTAGE who has won two of his last three starts. And while Vlad Duric is one of the leading hoops in Singapore, those two wins were with M Rodd on board so the horse may appreciate having the Rodd backside back onboard. CLASSIFIED is the interesting runner. The lightly raced 5YO has plenty of ability and very much appreciates stepping back up to his only winning trip after a good run over 1200m. Ricky Le Grange has two runners with winning hopes – MIGHTY KENNY and JOHNNY KONGOS – and both give this a shake on best form although JOHNNY KONGOS is first up after a bleeding attack. The winning hopes don’t stop there as MONGOLIAN CHIEF won too well over 1700m in this Company last start not to be a huge show and CORDOBA is a value pick after running second in the same race.

1 SMART VINTAGE *** Good last start and two recent wins were with Rodd so can bounce back. 4.00

2 STORM TROOPER ** Will find this easier than recent outings and has won with claimer but yet to win on the Poly. 7.00

3 MIGHTY KENNY *** In form and recent trial suggests he is up to winning this. 12

4 CLASSIFIED *** Lightly raced 5YO who has ability and goes close stepping to up to winning trip with run under his belt. 3.00

5 TURQUOISE KING * Excuses last start but Poly form is a worry. 12

6 JOHNNY KONGOS *** Resuming sans blinkers after bleeding attack and form prior was very honest and in this a long way. 8.00

7 MONGOLIAN CHIEF *** Won very well over 1700m on the Poly last start and hard to beat on a repeat of that effort. 8.00

8 NOVA SPIRIT ** Better than what he has showed at his last couple and will appreciate being back on the Poly. 20

9 O’REILLY BAY * Not often seen on the Poly and should need easier. 50

10 BIG BANKER * Trip and track suits but like to see in Class 5. 50

11 DRAGON G * Win two starts back was in Class 5 and may need that Company. 50

12 CORDOBA ** Showed last start he is more than up to this Company and pay to keep safe again with no weight. Value. 20

Race 9

Selections; 8 CAORUNN – 5 MIGHTY CONQUEROR – 1 JELLY BEAN – 2 ANONYMOUS

Not often we see a horse go from a run at Royal Ascot at Group 1 level to a BM67 Poly sprint in Singapore but that what we have with SENATOR (nee Waterloo Bridge). The NH-bred 4YO has also won at Group 2 level in the UK so you would expect plenty of attention in this race with support likely. But he is a risk on trial form and happy to think there are other options including CAORUNN who also arrived in Singapore with big wraps (placed 4th in the Karaka Millions) and has a couple of Group placings as a 2YO in Singapore to his name. His recent trial was very good and he can win with blinkers removed. The regular suspects in JELLY BEAN, ANONYMOUS (to name just two) are in the winning mix as is the exciting MIGHTY CONQUEROR who certainly knows how to win.

1 JELLY BEAN *** Blinkers back on after good turf run and can overcome wide gate back on his favourite surface and trip. 8.00

2 ANONYMOUS *** Smart type resuming with blinkers after respiratory issues but has won first up previously and this race is suitable. 8.00

3 EATONS GOLD *** Broke a long drought when winning in fine style last start and worth another look. 12

4 MAIDANZ BEAUTY ** Last run better than the result and can include in exotics. 12

5 MIGHTY CONQUEROR *** Progressive type who won well at his first Poly start and pay to keep following. 4.00

6 ROSELLI ** Resuming after bleeding attack and would go very close on best form. 12

7 SENATOR *** Group winner from the UK (and US) who looks extremely well rated to win at Singapore debut with solid trial under his belt. 5.00

8 CAORUNN *** Resuming as a 3YO after placing twice as a juvenile at Group level and recent trials suggest he can win first up with blinkers off. 6.00

9 POWER LIN ** Rarely far away and could be a solid value option in this field. 20

10 REACH FOR THE SUN ** Resuming with nice trial and could show up at long odds in a race that suits. 33

11 WINNING MAN ** Freshened with nice trial and another that could show up at long odds in exotics. 50

12 SUPERSONICSURPRISE ** Knocked in a well-deserved Class 4 win last start and always a show in Poly sprints. 12

