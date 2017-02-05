A Stolen Moment!

Nadeson Park Stud’s Redoute’s Choice stallion Time Thief celebrated his first Graded Stakes winner at Randwick on Saturday, when the 4yo In Her Time fought off the favourite Egyptian Symbol in the 1200m Gr2 Breeders Classic.

Bred by the estate of the late David Cobcroft, In Her Time is from Time Thief’s second crop and is the seventh foal of the Zeditave mare Hell It’s Hot.

Consigned to the 2014 Inglis Classic Yearling sale by Kanangra Stud, In Her Time failed to make her $40,000 reserve. She has won 4 races from 9 starts.

The well-bred Time Thief was also represented by a smart looking Australian stakes winner in mid-January when his daughter Volkoff won the Listed Miss Andretti Stakes at Ascot.

He is also responsible for high class stakes winners Happy Cash and Rom Baro.

Time Thief was a talented sprinter miler who won the Listed Zeditave Stakes and was second to multiple Gr1 winner Whobegotyou in the Gr1 Caulfield Guineas.

His sire Redoute’s Choice, triple champion in Australia, is one of the world’s premier stallions, and has more than 130 stakes winners to his credit including leading sire Snitzel, and former SA stars Wylie Hall, Musir and Majmu.

A $2 million yearling buy, Time Thief is one of five stakes horses produced by the Gr3 Tristarc Stakes winning Procrastinate, one of the best broodmares to have graced the Australian paddocks in recent years.

Procrastinate is the dam of ten individual winners and a name recognisable to local racing fans will be the former champion sprinter Laisserfaire, one of the best sprinting fillies ever to race in this country.

A daughter of Danehill – and thus a three parts sister to Time Thief himself – Laisserfaire won 12 races of which five were Gr1’s.

Other top performers out of Procrastinate include Time Thief’s full sister A Time For Julia, who has won or placed in ten Australian stakes races, and stakes winner and producer Personify.

This is also the family of champion sire Centaine – a full brother to Time Thief’s granddam Reigntaine. Time Thief also traces back directly in female line to Rain Bird, winner of the 1945 Melbourne Cup.

Time Thief, stood his first season at stud in Australia in 2010 and transferred to Nadeson Park in Hermanus in 2015.

He stands for a fee of R15 000.