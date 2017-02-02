Who’s Getting What

Trainer-of-the-moment Brett Crawford is to be sent the Trippi colt out of a half-sister to Jeppe’s Reef and Disco Al who equalled the South African yearling record when knocked down to Coolmore’s M.V. Magnier for R6 million at the Cape Premier Yearling Sale, writes Michael Clower.

Markus Jooste is a part-owner in the Drakenstein-consigned colt who is named Mark The Doorman.

Candice Bass-Robinson will train the sales’ second highest-priced lot, Sovereign Sway, a Dynasty colt out of the Woolavington winner Viva Maria and bought by Kuda Holdings for R5.75 million.

Captain Of Tortuga, the R4.5 million Captain Al colt bought by Bernard Marais, is to go to Justin Snaith who won the Cape Fillies Guineas and the Majorca with the colt’s dam Ebony Flyer.

Sean Tarry will train the Captain Al colt out of Orator’s Daughter purchased by David Redvers on behalf of Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, also for R4.5 million.

