Aba Under New Ownership

Triple Crown hero Abashiri has a new owner and is to be given a lengthy break before making an assault on the Sansui Summer Cup, writes Michael Clower.

Mike Azzie said: “I scratched him from The Sun Met straight after his run in the Queen’s Plate. He will now have a good rest and then I will start him off from scratch once more and aim him at the Summer Cup. He is a good horse and, while he might have lost his form, he won’t lose his ability.”

The four-year-old finished last in the Queen’s Plate and was returned not striding out. He was a well beaten fifth in the Green Point on his previous start, after a tough journey from Johannesburg which put him off his food for two days. However Azzie traces the horse’s loss of form to his running in the Vodacom Durban July.

He said: “Abashiri had a hard time winning the Triple Crown and I begged the owner (Adriaan van Vuuren) to put him away but he wanted to go for the July. The horse should never have run. He has recently changed hands and will race in the name of Corner Stone Trust for an owner I used to train for some years ago.”

