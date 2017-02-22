Rove Spies In First Quartet

ALEC LAIRD

No comment.

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

No comment.

CORNE SPIES

Race 1 – PERFECT DAWN (4): She will need a bit further but I am hoping to burgle a minor stake cheque.

CHESNEY VAN ZYL FOR GAVIN VAN ZYL

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

STUART PETTIGREW

No comment.

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 3 – LIGHT THE NIGHT (8): Is carded to run on Tuesday. (Ed – meeting was abandoned)

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.