Rove Spies In First Quartet

ALEC LAIRD
No comment.
JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN
No comment.
CORNE SPIES
Race 1 – PERFECT DAWN (4): She will need a bit further but I am hoping to burgle a minor stake cheque.
CHESNEY VAN ZYL FOR GAVIN VAN ZYL
Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
STUART PETTIGREW
No comment.
SEAN TARRY
No comment.
CLINTON BINDA
Race 3 – LIGHT THE NIGHT (8): Is carded to run on Tuesday. (Ed – meeting was abandoned)
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.