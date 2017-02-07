Spies – Include In Quartets

LEON ERASMUS:

Could not be contacted.

LOUIS GOOSEN:

No comment.

ROBBIE SAGE:

Could not be contacted.

ROY MAGNER:

Race 1 – DEFY GRAVITY (6): A nice horse but will probably need a bit further.

SEAN TARRY:

No comment.

DEVIN LITTLE:

Race 1 – ROMAN FLIGHT (10): Should need the experience.

PHILLIP SMITH:

Could not be contacted.

CORNE SPIES:

Race 1 – TRIBAL FORCE (14): Is a bit temperamental and could be green – however include in quartets.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.