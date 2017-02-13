Turffontein Objection – Inquiry Opened

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that an Inquiry has been opened into the circumstances that led to an Objection in Race 4 at Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday 11 February 2017.

Background:

BAY STYLE (A Fortune) and FLIPFLASH (G Lerena) raced in close proximity in the concluding stages.

A race review was called by a member of the Stipendiary Board, which was followed by him lodging an objection on behalf of the third place horse, FLIPFLASH (G Lerena), against BAY STYLE (A Fortune), being declared the winner, on the grounds of intimidation in the concluding stages.

The Objection Board, after giving regard to the evidence put forward by the various parties, as well as viewing the patrol films of the incident from the various angles, was of the opinion that Jockey A Fortune (BAY STYLE) may have struck FLIPFLASH (G Lerena) across the face.

However, the limited reaction from FLIPFLASH, the evidence put forward by Jockey G Lerena and Trainer J A Janse van Vuuren and the fact that this incident took place approximately six strides before the finish line, resulted in the Objection Board overruling the objection and allowing the judge’s result to stand.