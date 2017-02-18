Home » Racing & Sport » Eye On Woodruff’s Ambition

Eye On Woodruff’s Ambition

Straight from the horse's mouth - Turffontein today

SEAN TARRY

Geoff Woodruff – keep an eye on his first timer

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 1 – GIRL WITH AMBITION (8): Has shown a bit of quality but is clearly bred for further – however, from a ONE draw, must be considered – she is a hot filly.

