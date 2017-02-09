De Kock Eyes Classic Win Tonight

The first classic of the season will be staged at Meydan this evening when 11 fillies go to post for the UAE 1000 Guineas Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors, a Listed race over 1600m.

Mike de Kock saddled Mahbooba to win this contest in 2011 and relies on the Australian-bred Hard Spun filly Fursa, making her local and dirt debut under Christophe Soumillon, who is retained by the filly’s owner, Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum.

The 2016 Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winner was also placed in Gr1 company in her short SA career and represents connections who always have to be respected.

But it won’t be easy because the race has been a happy hunting ground for Godolphin and its trainers, especially Saeed bin Suroor who can boast nine victories (the race was launched in 2001) and looks to hold strong claims of making it ten.

He saddles both Voice Of Truth, the mount of Colm O’Donoghue and Really Special, winner of the 1400m trial three weeks ago when her stable companion was tenth.

While the win for Really Special came under Christophe Soumillon, Jim Crowley, who partnered her to both her wins in England last year, will be be in the saddle.

“Really Special has won all three of her career starts and is a filly we really like,” said Bin Suroor. “The extra 200m will suit her as she won a 1600m Listed race at Newmarket in October and we think she has a massive chance.”

“Voice Of Truth always tries her best but is a hard filly to predict because she shows little in her work at home.”

De Kock has a total of 8 runners on the evening, including Megnaas (ARG), Daqeeq (AUS), Mastermind (SAF), Anaerobio (ARG) Johann Strauss (GB), Tahanee (ARG) and Whistle Stop (SAF).

