De Kock’s One To Go Close Today

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – ALFOLK (2): Showing some quality work at home but is a burly type and may take a run to be at his peak however in saying that, we are still expecting him to go close.

PAUL MATCHETT

Race 1 – EIGHT CITIES (4): Will need the run and further.

ALEC LAIRD

No comment.

ROY MAGNER

Race 1 – PILLAROFTHEEARTH (10): A lovely horse but will need further and is still a bit backward however I am hoping for a nice run.

ERICO VERDONESE

No comment.

CANDICE DAWSON

Race 2 – SYLVAN ON FIRE (11): Is doing nicely at home – there are a few horses with chances in the race but if she jumps well, hopefully she should run well.

TRAINER VAN ECK

No comment.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 8 – LIGHT THE NIGHT (6): Let’s see how he goes – should be green and need the experience.

Race 8 – WELLSPRING (12): Let’s see how he goes – should be green and need the run.

WEIHO MARWING

Race 8 – MENDOZA’S MAGIC (7): He will need the run and more ground – this will be an education for him.

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 8 – ZOUAVES (13): He is bred for further but does show ability and is worth including in larger perms.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.