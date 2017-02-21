De Kock’s One To Go Close Today

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK
Race 1 – ALFOLK (2): Showing some quality work at home but is a burly type and may take a run to be at his peak however in saying that, we are still expecting him to go close.
PAUL MATCHETT
Race 1 – EIGHT CITIES (4): Will need the run and further.
ALEC LAIRD
No comment.
ROY MAGNER
Race 1 – PILLAROFTHEEARTH (10): A lovely horse but will need further and is still a bit backward however I am hoping for a nice run.
ERICO VERDONESE
No comment.
CANDICE DAWSON
Race 2 – SYLVAN ON FIRE (11): Is doing nicely at home – there are a few horses with chances in the race but if she jumps well, hopefully she should run well.
TRAINER VAN ECK
No comment.
CLINTON BINDA
Race 8 – LIGHT THE NIGHT (6): Let’s see how he goes – should be green and need the experience.
Race 8 – WELLSPRING (12): Let’s see how he goes – should be green and need the run.
WEIHO MARWING
Race 8 – MENDOZA’S MAGIC (7): He will need the run and more ground – this will be an education for him.
SEAN TARRY
No comment.
GEOFF WOODRUFF
Race 8 – ZOUAVES (13): He is bred for further but does show ability and is worth including in larger perms.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.