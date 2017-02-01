Vaal Thursday – First Timers

CORNE SPIES

Race 4 – ISLAND RHYTHM (10): Will be scratched.

ST JOHN GRAY

Race 4 – ORSON (11): Will probably need the run, distance is a bit sharp and should be green.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 4 – TABLOID TRUTH (13): Let’s see how he goes – it looks like he will need a bit of ground hence him starting out over 1400m.

