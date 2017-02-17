July The Target

The Markus Jooste-owned pair Legal Eagle and The Conglomerate will no longer be going overseas at the end of this month “barring a miracle” and the latter will therefore likely be on his way to Durban to defend his Vodacom Durban July crown.

Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators racing manager Derek Brugman added Legal Eagle would likely defend his Gr 1 President’s Champions Challenge crown at Turffontein on May 6 and a decision on the rest of his program for the season would be taken thereafter.

The pair’s intended flight to the USA at the end of this month looks likely to have fallen through due to a lack of equine passengers to share the cost.

Legal Eagle found one better in the Sun Met for the second year in succession, while The Conglomerate’s unplaced run proved he was more suited to Gr 1s run under handicap-like conditions, such as the July.

Meanwhile, another star horse in the Mayfair Speculators fold, Table Bay, has the connections “flummoxed”. He finished a lacklustre sixth in the Gr 1 Investec Cape Derby over 2000m on Met day.

Brugman said it would be “ludicrous” to cite a lack of stamina as the simple explanation for his last three disappointing performances, particularly as the Derby was run at a crawl, although he did admittedly over race a bit.

Soundness is also not an issue. There has not been a lack of effort to get to the bottom of his below par sequence and if a potential solution is agreed upon he will head for the SA Champions Season.

The Gr 1 WSB Grand Parade Cape Guineas-winner Just Sensual finished a disappointing 6,85 length eleventh in the US$5 million CTS Mile on Met day, but Brugman confirmed the plan had definitely not been to take her to the front, as she had been by Frankie Dettori.

She will be going to Durban and the Gr 2 Daisy Fillies Guineas and the Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes over 1600m will likely be her chief targets.

Lady Of The House will be joining her in Durban. She was a touch disappointing in the Gr 1 Majorca, but the connections had always believed she would be a better filly later on. The Gr 1 Woolavington 2000 will likely be her chief aim.

Dettori did ride a brilliant race on Edict Of Nantes to win the Cape Derby. A decision on where this horse goes will be decided after running him in the Winter Guineas at Kenilworth on April 23.

The future of William Longsword, winner of both the Grand Parade Cape Guineas and CTS 1600m, has not yet been finalised. Being retired to stud as a natural successor to his champion father Captain Al is a strong possibility.

Meanwhile, Gr 1 Mercury Sprint winner Red Ray, who finished an excellent third in the Gr 1 Betting World Cape Flying Championship, has been granted deserved retirement from racing. He will take up stud duties at the beginning of next season, although it has not yet been finalised where he will stand.

www.goldcircle.co.za