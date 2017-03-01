A Very Sly One

Smart Double

Kenilworth 18th February:

Two maiden events over 1000m got proceedings underway in Cape Town on Saturday and the faster of these was the girl’s affair in which the strongly fancied newcomer STRAAT-KIND did the business. Backed into even money into 16/10 before the off, Andre Nel’s charge raced in midfield early on. She ran on strongly from halfway and only having to be pushed out, won going away by three and three quarters.

Quickest home in the two 1600m events was Straat-kind’s stable companion KAMPALA CAMPARI in the MR80 Handicap. Another to leave the stalls at the top of the boards, the son of Querari was soon up handy. He was ridden to lead as they approached the 200m marker and kept on strongly from there onwards to fend off a determined challenge from EARTH HOUR by the narrowest of margins.

They also ran two races over 1200m and stopping the clock in the fastest time here was ARGO SOLO in the MR77 affair. Allowed to drift right out to 8/1 from 4’s, Brett Crawford’s charge made all. He ran on strongly at the business end of the race and beat the improving BOBBY DAZZLER fair and square by three quarters.

Titbits

The well-supported second favourite VALEDICTORIAN led throughout when easily accounting for his six rivals on debut in the maiden juvenile plate over 1000m.

Setting Sail

Greyville 19th February:

They raced on the turf on Sunday where four of the afternoon’s nine races took place over 1400m. Clocking the fastest time in these was SILVER SAILS when registering his second career victory from just three starts in the MR78 Handicap. Not the quickest into stride when the gates opened, the son of Silvano raced second last for most of the journey. He quickened well at the top of the straight and despite being reported by jockey and vet as not striding out, won well by a length after striking the front 100m from home.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1200m where the faster of the two was the MR60 affair in which the Trippi gelding SPECIAL ENCOUNTER recorded a second win. Nibbled at on course into 8/1 from 18’s, Alyson Wright’s charge was always in touch with the leaders. He made his move coming off the bend and comfortably accounted for the easy to back LONDON KNIGHT by a length.

In terms of distance, the easiest victory on the card was that of DANISH CROSS when getting off the mark in the maiden plate for the girls over 1200m. Sent off a strong favourite at even money (op 2/1), Duncan Howells’ charge led throughout. She was always in command and won with authority by four and three quarters.

Titbits

Always handy, STORM OUTGOING cruised clear to score by three and a half when wining the maiden plate over 1600m.

Living It Up

Kenilworth 22nd February:

It was a glorious hot day in Cape Town on Wednesday. NANNA ANNA was sent off a strong favourite to win the opening maiden juvenile plate over 1000m and she didn’t let down her supporters. Soon at the head of affairs, the daughter of What A Winter led throughout. She was always in command and won comfortably by a length and three quarters.

Another daughter of Western Winter to win well from the front on this card was I LIVED in the faster of the two maiden events over 1200m. Very quickly two and a half lengths clear, Joey Ramsden’s charge kept up a healthy gallop throughout and barely relinquished an inch of her advantage.

The faster of the two 1400m events was the MR72 Handicap in which the uneasy favourite JABU gained his third win from just six starts. He ran on strongly at the business end of the race and in an event where a length and a half covered the first seven home, he got the verdict by a neck.

Titbits

The 3yo PHILAE didn’t find the clearest of passages before getting up very late to win the MR72 Handicap over 1800m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Flamingo Park (mon)

Race 1: (1) Sounds Of Love 2

Race 2: (1) Elusive Freedom 4 (NAP*)

Race 3: (1) Fortysecond Street 3 (nb)

Race 4: (4) Royal Champion 8

Race 5: (10) Shimmering Brook 74

Race 6: (3) Silence Descends 48

Race 7: (13) Man From Milan 21

Race 8: (8) Madame Le Roi 30

Race 9: (14) Ngong Hills 55

Race 10: (7) Roy’s Dispren 32

Kenilworth (tues)

Race 1: (2) Zodiac Jack 21

Race 2: (2) Junta 5

Race 3: (2) Birds Eye View 9

Race 4: (2) Leaves Of Grass 10

Race 5: (4) Let’s Go Get It 48

Race 6: (2) Ovar 54

Race 7: (12) Golden Pass 35

Turffontein (tues)

Race 1: (1) Timeofthevikings 13

Race 2: (4) Racethegreenlight 62 (nb)

Race 3: (13) She’s Foxy 18 (NAP*)

Race 4: (5) Graduation Day 95

Race 5: (1) Captainofmyheart 55

Race 6: (2) Jameson Girl 32

Race 7: (7) El Maestro 73

Race 8: (11) Bank The Bill 34

Scottsville (wed)

Race 1: (5) Purdey 7

Race 2: (1) Blackball 8

Race 3: (2) Queen Diva 13

Race 4: (6) The Royal Rumba 52

Race 5: (1) Mr O’neill 45 (NAP*)

Race 6: (7) Master Sam 43

Race 7: (3) Bengal Boy 45

Race 8: (11) Fashion Fusion 37

Race 9: (3) La Suerte De Matar 24 (nb)

Vaal (thur)

Race 1: (1) Alex The Great 17

Race 2: (2) Western Warrior 20

Race 3: (2) De Nimes 25

Race 4: (5) Serious Rebel 11

Race 5: (12) Aquabuoy 40

Race 6: (9) Night March 48

Race 7: (11) Vulcan 60

Race 8: (8) Hunting Owl 40

Race 9: (7) She’s A Giver 74

Race 10: (4) Shivering Sea 46 (EW)

Top rated winners last week included

Hammie’s Game won 17/2

Roy’s Dollar won 7/1

Aviatrix won 15/10

Desert Rhythm won 14/10

Kampala Campari won 13/10

Nanna Anna won 11/10

Patchit Up Baby won 11/10

Celtic Captain won 8/10

Notebook:-

Straat-Kind (A Nel, W-Cape)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Kenilworth (new) 18th February

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,65s slow

1000m (2) Straat-Kind 59,75

1200m (2) Argo Solo 72,65

1400m (1) Sunshine Lady 88,17

1600m (2) Kampala Campari 101,32

1800m (1) Aviatrix 114,10

Greyville (turf) 19th February

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,22s fast

1000m (1) Spy Fiction 58,51

1200m (2) Special Encounter 71,29

1400m (4) Silver Sails 83,18

1600m (1) Storm Outgoing 98,44

2000m (1) Celtic Captain 122,88

Keniworth (new) 22nd February

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,47s slow

1000m (2) Diva Fever 59,30

1200m (2) I Lived 73,55

1400m (2) Jabu 88,00

1800m (2) Hammie’s Game 113,16

2000m (1) Mangrove 126,19