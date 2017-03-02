Pharoah For Australia

Coolmore Australia have responded to the overwhelming interest from Australasian breeders in the once-in-a-lifetime racer American Pharoah, who will shuttle to the Hunter Valley where he will stand for a fee of $66,000.

Coolmore’s Tom Magnier said after watching the son of Pioneerof The Nile win the third leg of the US Triple Crown that he had never seen a racehorse like him in his life.

He added that the stallion would be well-supported by Coolmore’s own band of broodmares, and that, being free of Danehill (Danzig) bloodlines, he would appeal to the Australian market.

He is a perfect match for their Fastnet Rock and Danehill mares.

American Pharoah was only the 12th horse, and the first since Affirmed in 1978, to win the Triple Crown. He headed the 2015 World Thoroughbred Rankings and was crowned Champion 3YO Colt and Horse Of The Year.

American Pharoah retired to Coolmore’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky with a record of 9 wins from 11 career starts and US$8,650,300 in earnings.

His first book of mares in America included 47 G1 winners or producers.