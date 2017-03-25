ArroGREAT!

American challenger Arrogate stamped himself a once-in-a-lifetime racehorse for all of those fortunate enough to have watched him overcome the odds to win the $10 million Gr1 Dubai World Cup at Meydan on Saturday.

While South African racing fans were cheering on Mike de Kock and last year’s World Cup runner-up Mubtaahij, it was difficult not to focus on the world’s highest rated racer, who added the romance and drama in wet conditions – and simply did things the hard way.

Arrogate’s extraordinary win, which elevated him to the status of the highest earning racehorse in history, had his trainer Bob Baffert drawing parallels with the great Secretariat.

On Saturday, the colt who races in the same silks as the unforgettable Frankel, displayed class and courage, after a slow start saw him trailing the fourteen horse field early.

Going off a red hot odds on fancy after big wins in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the 4yo was always in the spotlight – and seemingly under a lot of pressure.

Jockey Mike Smith had trainer Bob Baffert regretting the relatively late decision to travel – until they turned into the home run, and things swung dramatically.

Swerving through gaps, the superb Arrogate was making up ground as the powerful galloper Gun Runner looked to have slipped his field.

But the class kicked in at the 400m and it was race over – as the star exploded clear to give Baffert World Cup win number three.

The Hall Of Fame trainer of greats like Triple Crown star American Pharoah, was quoted as saying: “When he missed the break, I gave him no chance at all. I was so mad at myself thinking I shouldn’t have brought him – that’s the greatest horse I’ve ever seen run, it’s unbelievable, I can’t believe he won. That is a great horse.

“Mike (Smith) did a great job, he didn’t panic. When he turned for home I said ‘If he wins he’s the greatest since Secretariat’.”

Mubtaahij was always in touch but came under pressure early in the straight and took a swipe as Arrogate swept past. He was already a beaten horse though and finished nine lengths back in fourth.

Mike de Kock will have to wait another year to bring the prize home to South Africa – but for now it’s all about Arrogate, Baffert, Smith and Juddmonte Farms.

In a poignant moment for racing fans, the great win was a fitting final Dubai World Cup call for the man who has become the ‘Voice of Dubai’, Terry Spargo.