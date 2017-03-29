Backworth Dispersal Sale

Bloodstock South Africa are set to host the Backworth Stud Dispersal Sale, which will be held at Backworth itself on 10 April.

Backworth has long been established as one of KwaZulu Natal’s truly boutique stud farms, and, from a small number of runners, has bred a lengthy list of high class performers.

Among the top runners bred by the Backworth Stud are Gr1 Allan Robertson Fillies Championship winner Chocolicious (who subsequently had a Frankel filly fetch AUS$610 000 at last year’s Inglis Easter Sale), Gr2 Umkhomazi Stakes winner Colour Of Courage, and the high class stakes winners First Again, Raise The Bar, and Variometer.

Recent high class performers bred by the farm include the record breaking siblings Humidor and Scandal.

The dispersal sale, which also contains lots from Janet Baker Properties, Spring Valley Stud and Summerhill Stud, will see 96 lots come up for sale, including a number of well bred and performed mares, two-year-olds, yearlings, weanlings, and fillies for stud.

Covering sires for the above mentioned mares include the likes of Act Of War, Ato, Capetown Noir, Coup De Grace, Ideal World, Judpot, Linngari, Master Of My Fate, Noble Tune, Oratorio, Philanthropist, Querari, Soft Falling Rain, Toreador, Var and Dubawi’s G1 winning son Willow Magic.

The sale will commence at 13:00pm and the catalogue can be viewed online at www.tba.co.za

Interested parties seeking more information are asked to speak to Michael Holmes at [email protected] or to Ashley De Klerk at [email protected]