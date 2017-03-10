More Incentives From BSA

Bloodstock South Africa is proud to announce an extension to its added value stakes program.

In addition to recognizing their qualifying Graded Stakes Winners, all qualifying Bloodstock South Africa 2017 Graduates who win a Maiden Juvenile Race during their Two Year Old career will receive an added stakes bonus.

The added stake bonus for all qualifying Maiden Juvenile Plate winners will be R 40 000.00. This bonus will be paid to eligible candidates in all of South Africa’s racing jurisdictions be it Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Kimberley or Port Elizabeth.

Bloodstock South Africa’s new added value stake incentive of R 40 000.00 will be shared amongst the owner, trainer, breeder, jockey, horse care unit and groom in the usual added stakes breakdown percentages.

The Maiden Juvenile Added Stakes Incentive will be available to all Bloodstock South Africa graduates from these 2017 sales: Mistico Cape Yearling Sale, The National Yearling Sale, The KZN Yearling Sale and The National Two Year Old Sale.

This incentive will see a greater spread of the pot – tick the box, win a maiden juvenile plate and the R 40 000 bonus is yours!

The sale starts at 13h00 at Mistico, on Thursday, 16 March 2017.

