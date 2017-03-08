Harvest Time

The Western Cape boasts a long and proud history of producing champion racehorses and award winning wines.

Bloodstock South Africa will host its annual Cape Yearling Sale at the Mistico Equestrian Centre for the first time next week.

Illustrious names from yesteryear of the ilk of Pocket Power, Mother Russia and Irridescence will reverberate through the impressive venue as buyers bid for tomorrow’s champions.

Conveniently located in the beautiful Cape Winelands between Durbanville and Paarl, Mistico is the largest livery and show holding venue in the country and is the perfect backdrop for the high quality one day sale.

The time proven foundations of value and quality have underpinned demand at this sale and while history tells us that R190 000 would have bought a triple SA Horse Of The Year called Pocket Power, and just R30 000 secured last Saturday’s Dubai Super Saturday performer Sanshaawes, then there has to be a chance for all of us!

To show we are not talking one-hit wonders, the likes of Mother Russia, Irridescence, Hammie’s Hooker and fellow Gr1 winners O Caesour, Sarabande, Silver Arc, Sparkling Gem, Royal Bencher and Villandry, all had their time in the ring here. More recently, consider Sun Met 3yo Gold Standard, Gr2 winners Hack Green and Final Judgement, Gr3 winners Green Pepper and Doosra, and you have got to have penned Thursday 16 March into the diary as a must attend!

The 142 lots include progeny of the best we have, the exciting unknown – and plenty in between.

The top-class Fort Wood heads a list that includes Elusive Fort, Gimmethegreenlight, Greys Inn, Ideal World, Judpot, Philanthropist, Querari and Var. Include in that the fact that Sail From Seattle has had 9 2yo winners this term and the internationally proven Oratorio has got them to run early – with an unbeaten flyer from his first SA crop.

Young stallions with their first SA yearlings on offer include What A Winter, Duke Of Marmalade, Jackson, Master Of My Fate, Noble Tune, Pomodoro and Potala Palace.

ASHAAWES (Kingmambo)

Sire of high class performers Priceless Jewel, Reim and evergreen Dubai G1 performer Sanshaawes as well as current top sprinter Asstar.

#29 colt out of a winning Var mare (bred like G1 winner Contador), whose dam is a full sister to G3 winner Blue White, from family of Breeders’ Cup winner Royal Heroine.

#74 half-sister to 2 winners, this filly’s third dam is multiple G1 winner and champion Vesta.

#100 filly, inbred to Mr Prospector, out of a daughter of G1 performer Tastevin. #101 colt is out of winning Silvano half-sister to G3 2yo, from Gr1 Enchanting family.

#106 half brother to a winner; dam (by Fort Wood) is close relative to Oaks winner Carolina Cherry (dam of champion Cherry On The Top) and to the dam of G1 winner Royal Fantasy.

BLACK MINNALOUSHE (Storm Cat)

Sire of Gr1 winners worldwide, including Breeders’ Cup Dancing In Silks and SA Triple Crown winner and sire Louis The King.

#11 filly out of a mare who won up to 1200m, from family of Sport’s Chestnut, Monyela and Horse Chestnut.

BOLD SILVANO (Silvano)

Sire in his first two crops of 3yo Gr2 performer Bold Rex and 2yo Kuda Sprint winner Bold Respect.

#102 colt out of a 5-time winning daughter of Windrush (damsire of Gr1 winner Juxtapose and Gr2 winner A Womens Way).

BRAVE TIN SOLDIER (Storm Cat)

Sire of 2yo Gr1 winner Rabada.

#96 filly out of 3-time winner (by Gr1 winning full brother to Galileo), from US female line of Gr1 Tarlow (by Storm Cat stallion Stormin Fever).

BYWORD (Peintre Celebre)

English Gr1 winner and Champion French Older Horse. First crop are 2yo’s.

#27 filly, first foal of Fort Wood mare, from female line of champion Miesque. Inbred 3×3 to Woodman, and 3x3x4 to Nureyev and 3-part brother Sadler’s Wells.

#35 half brother to 2 winners, out of winning daughter of dual G1 winner Dog Wood.

#66 filly; 3-time winning dam (by Fort Wood) is half sister to stakes winner Animated.

DUKE OF MARMALADE (Danehill)

Five time Gr1 winner and sire of international Gr1 winners; this is his first SA crop.

#80 half sister to 5 winners; dam (by Fort Wood) full sister to a stakes performer from family of Gr1 SA Oaks winner Pine Princess.

ELUSIVE FORT (Fort Wood)

Sire in his first three crops of Gr1 winners Siren’s Call and Lauderdale, and Gr1 Fillies Guineas & Paddock Stakes runner-up Safe Harbour.

#2 half brother to a winner, out of a mare who won five, and from the family of Guineas placed Drug Squad.

#4 half brother to 4 winners including the dam of Gr1 Cape Derby winner It’s My Turn; dam a 3-time winning stakes winner by Elliodor, from Gr1 female line.

#42 filly, 2nd foal of 2-time winning dam (by Jet Master), from Argentine female line.

#64 half brother to 4 winners; dam (by Sportsworld) is full sister to dams of multiple winners #88 half brother to 3 winners; Australian dam is granddaughter of French Champion mare Three Troikas (4x Gr1 incl Arc).

FORT WOOD (Sadler’s Wells)

Champion sire, sire of sires and broodmare sire of sires.

#34 full brother to a winner; dam winning daughter of Gr1 Allan Robertson runner-up Night Cap.

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT (More Than Ready)

Gr1 winner, champion freshman sire with Graded winners Gunner, Hack Green and Green Pepper.

#33 half-sister to 2 winners, out of a winning own sister to Gr3 winner Nevvay and half sister to Gr1 Laverna; Gr1 female line of Enchantress, National Currency, Harry’s Charm, etc.

#50 half-sister to 2 winners, out of half-sister to 2 winners and to the dam of Gr1 winner Captain America.

#84 half-sister to a winner, from family of Gr1 Met winners Alastor and Wild West.

#107 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a half-sister to Gr1 Derby winner Kale and to the grandam of Gr1 winner Carry On Alice.

#113 half brother to 3 winners; Gr2 winning dam Cruise Collection is half sister to 4 dams of stakes performers, including dam of Gr1 Captain America.

#136 half-brother to a winner; dam (3 wins) is full sister to Gr2 winner Royal Opinion, out of stakes winner of 5 races Queen’s Review, from English female line.

#141 colt out of 4-time winning stakes placed Ki Magee (by Royal Academy), from black-type Brazilian female line.

GOLDEN SWORD (High Chaparral)

English Gr3 winner & Irish Derby runner-up; this is his second crop.

#52 filly, first foal; 2-time winning dam (by Tiger Ridge) is full sister to multiple winner, out of Gr2 placed (at 2) Los Angeles.

GREYS INN (Zabeel)

Equus Champion and July winner, sire of Gr1 winners, including Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle.

#114 colt, first foal; dam is 4-time winning (half) sister to 8 winners.

HORSE CHESTNUT (Fort Wood)

SA Horse of the Year, international sire of Gr1 winners, broodmare sire of Gr1 winners.

#30 colt, 2nd foal; dam winning full sister (by Trippi) to two winners, from family of Gr1 runner-up Rake’s Chestnut (by Horse Chestnut).

#53 colt out of a winning half sister to Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Pointing North, from Gr1 family.

#77 half sister to 2 winners (and a 2yo who ran second on debut); dam winning half sister to 4 winners including SW Casey’s Dance.

#83 colt out of winning 3-part sister to Horse Of The Year Yard-Arm and Gr3 winner Donya (dam of Triple Crown winner Abashiri).

#111 half-brother to 3 winners; dam (2 wins) is half sister to Gr1 placed SW Final Coast and to dam of Gr1 runner-up Rake’s Chestnut (by Horse Chestnut).

#124 filly, 2nd foal; dam (3 wins, multiple SP) is sister to 4 winners out of Grand Luxe (5 wins, SP).

#127 full sister to a winner; dam (5 wins ) is full sister to multiple Zim Champion Hide Out and to the dam of Gr3 winner Blaze Of Noon (by Fort Wood stallion Dynasty).

#130 half brother to 6 winners, their dam a winning full sister to Gr1 sprinter Hamildon Hill.

IDEAL WORLD (Kingmambo)

Sire in his first crop of champion filly Smart Call.

#6 colt, 2nd foal, dam winning half sister to G3 winner Eton Square, from Gr1 Soho Secret female line; inbred 3×3 to Danehill.

#68 half-sister to stakes placed filly Souk; dam is full sister to G1 SA Derby winner Bouquet-Garni, from female line of Danehill, etc.

#86 colt, 2nd foal; dam (by Fort Wood) is half sister to 7 winners, including Gr1 placed Mambo Mime and stakes placed dam of Gr2 placed Varumba.

#103 filly, 2nd foal; dam (by Fort Wood) is full sister to 2 winners, out of mare by Choisir (Danehill Dancer).

#129 half-brother to 2 winners, out of a winning half-sister to July winner Eyeofthetiger and Gr2 winning 2yo Best Chris.

JACKSON (Dynasty)

Triple Gr1 winner, from Gr1 US female line; this is his first crop.

#8 colt, 2nd foal; dam is winning full sister to international Gr1 performer Lizard’s Desire.

#14 half-brother to a winner, out of a winning half-sister to G1 placed 2yo Six Blue Notes, from Gr1 Let Kiss family.

#104 half-brother to 10 winners; dam won three. #115 colt out of a winning half-sister to an 11-time US stakes winner.

JAY PEG (Camden Park)

Globetrotting superstar has consistently produced high class runners.

#82 full sister to Gr3 Fillies Nursery winner Hot Affair; dam (by Captain Al) is out of full sister to Met-winner La Fabulous.

JUDPOT (AP Indy)

Kingmambo’s half brother is well established as a classic sire, with Gr1 winners of both sexes.

#39 half sister to stakes placed Pagoda; dam winning half sister to Equus champion Festive Occasion (dam of Gr1 Day To Remember); inbred 3×3 to Nureyev and 4×3 to Lassie Dear.

#49 half-brother to a winner; dam winning half-sister to a stakes winner and to the dams of Gr1 winners Bilateral and Little Miss Magic, out of G1 Fillies Guineas winner State Treasure.

#142 filly, 2nd foal; dam is winning half-sister to Gr3 2yo Kiss Me Hardy, from female line of champion Kiss Of Peace.

JUST AS WELL (AP Indy)

US Gr1 turf performer; with two crops racing is sire of RTR Cup winner Chili Con Carne and G1 performers Just As I Said and Well In Flight.

#5 filly; dam is half sister to Irish Gr2/Gr3 placed Katherine Seymore, from sire producing female line of Peacetime, Byword, etc.

KILDONAN (Rich Man’s Gold)

Unbeaten champion at two. Sire of stakes winners from limited opportunity.

#72 filly, first foal; dam is half sister to champion filly Asylum Seeker, Gr3 Chestnut Horse, and dam of Gr3 Whistle Stop.

#135 colt, first foal; dam (4 wins) is half sister to SP Bang Sue, out of champion 2yo Rat Burana.

KING’S APOSTLE (King’s Best)

French Gr1 winning sprinter.

#10 colt; dam is half-sister (by Al Mufti) to Gr1 winner Imperious Star, out of Met-winning champion Imperious Sue, from strong Gr1 female line.

LATERAL (Singspiel)

Leading First Crop Sire in 2013, and sire of Gr1 winner Bilateral and multiple G2 winner Unparalleled.

#26 colt, 2nd foal; dam (4 wins) is half sister to 3 multiple winners, from family of Gr1 winner Patchouli Dancer.

#41 colt, first foal; dam five time winning half sister to winners, out of full sister (by Al Mufti) to dam of Gr1 Yorker.

#93 half brother to a winner, out of a four time winning half-sister to Gr1 placed SW Fenerbahce.

#105 half-sister to 2 multiple winners (one of whom won six); winning dam (by Captain Al) from family of Gr1 winning stayer Proud Pilgrim and stakes winning sprinter The Eden Project.

#110 half-brother to 2 winners; four time winning grandam is a half sister to A Song Is Born and Annie, from international Gr1 family.

#128 half sister to 3 winners (one of whom won five); Irish bred dam Golden Island is stakes placed German SW, from Aga Khan sire-producing female line of Doyoun, Dalsaan, Dolpour, etc.

MAIN AIM (Oasis Dream)

Gr1 July Cup runner-up and multiple Gr3 winner in UK. First crop are 3yo’s.

#87 half sister to 2 multiple winners, including multiple Kenyan classic winner Happy Times, from the Sister Sublime family.

MAMBO IN SEATTLE (Kingmambo)

Three parts brother to top US Lemon Drop Kid, sire of Gr1 winner Same Jurisdiction and high class stakes horses Mambo Mime, Fortune Fella, Saratoga Dancer and Smart Mart.

#17 out of a mare who was second in the G3 Yellowwood Hcp, this filly’s second dam is G2 Tibouchina winner Red Dor a three parts sister to G1 winner Double D’or.

#31 out of a winning daughter of a G3 mare, this colt’s third dam is G1 performer Wild Aster (dam of recently retired Vauclair) and this is the family of Met winners Alastor and Wild West.

#32 a half-sister to a winner, this filly’s dam (by Royal Academy) is closely related to G2 winner Sapience and this is also family of European classic fillies Rosananti and Summitville.

#46 bred on the same cross as G1 winner Same Jurisdiction, this filly is out of Fillies Guineas runner up Reason To Believe.

#48 a half sister to 2 winners, this filly (bred like G3 winner Fortune Fella) is inbred to Lassie Dear and out of a full sister to a stakes winner, family of champion sprinter Senor Santa.

#55 inbred to Nureyev, this colt is out of a half-sister to 2 stakes horses, and his dam is a sister in blood to international G1 winning siblings Irridescence and Perfect Promise.

#65 inbred to Weekend Surprise, this colt is out of winning daughter of luckless SA Oaks loser Sporting Model.

#76 a half-sister to 4 useful winners, this filly is out of a wining half-sister to a G3 horse and hails from the family of G1 winners Flight Alert, Majestic Crown and Senor Santa.

#89 this colt (whose dam is a half-sister to talented, but ill-fated Meissa) is from the family of champions Flobayou and Ethereal Lady, as well as Met winner Arctic Cove.

#91 half-brother to 2 winners, this colt’s three time winning dam is a half-sister to G1 Met winner Martial Eagle and recent G3 Algoa Cup hero Nebula, family of G1 winner Divine Jury.

#108 sister to 2 winners, this filly hails from the family of outstanding fillies Taima Bluff, Tecla Bluff and Circle Of Life, as well as champion 2yo Bluffing and gallant G1 Gold Cup winner Major Bluff.

#112 half-brother to a winner, this colt’s second dam is a Storm Cat ½ to a US G1 winner.

#119 out of a half-sister to stakes winner, and former sales topper, Cape Royal, this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to high class G2 winner Just James.

#134 this filly is a half or full sister to six winners including stakes winning 2yo Hope And Fortune.

#137 out of a speedy winner over 1200m, this filly’s second dam is a half-sister to Derby winner and July runner up Superwood, from the Soho Secret family.

MARCHFIELD (AP Indy)

A champion and classic winner from the family of top sires Boldnesian, Cryptoclearance and Harlan’s Holiday; first SA crop are 2yo’s.

#19 out of a winning half sister to a stakes winning sprinter, this colt is from the family of ten time stakes winner Follow The Piper- who was sired by AP Indy’s half brother Tiger Ridge.

#20 a half sister to a winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to champion Texan Summer, whose sire was very closely related to Marchfield’s sire AP Indy.

#28 inbred to Weekend Surprise, this colt is out of a G2 placed winner of four, from the family of globetrotting sprinter Tiza and French G1 winner and G1 sire Marchand de Sable.

#38 this colt is out of a half sister to G2 winner Western Walk, from the family of G1 Fillies Guineas winner Pacific Blue.

#45 a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a four time winning daughter of champion sire and broodmare sire Northern Guest, from the family of champion and top sire Grand Lodge.

#56 out of a dual winner, this colt’s second dam is an own sister to Derby horse King Valley.

#69 out of a full sister to G3 winner Master Of Note (and from the same family as current stakes winner Smart Mart), this filly’s notable relatives includes classic winning filly Joshua’s Princess.

#70 a half-sister to four stakes horses including top class G1 contender St Tropez and Cape Derby runner up Tan Can, the family of Horse Of The Year Flobayou.

#90 a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a half-sister to G1 winner Surveyor and a 2yo stakes winner, and his stakes winning 2nd dam is a half-sister to champion and outstanding broodmare sire Lord At War (damsire of Pioneerof The Nile among others).

#98 a half brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of an Elliodor own sister to a G3 horse, from the family of Equus Champion and July winner Heavy Metal and G1 2yo For The Lads.

#109 a half brother to 3 winners, this colt (inbred to Mr Prospector) is from the family of Japan Cup hero Golden Pheasant and Breeders’ Cup winner Tapitsfly.

#116 a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a half sister to a stakes horse and is from the family of champions Texan Summer and Scented Royal.

#118 inbred to Weekend Surprise (and from the E family), this filly is out of a daughter of G1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Emerald Beauty.

#131 a half brother to 3 winners (one of whom won six), this colt is out of a half sister to a G3 winning 2yo in Australia.

MASTER OF MY FATE (Jet Master)

Won six of just eight outings including the G2 Premier Trophy and G2 Peninsula Handicap; this is his first crop.

#3 a half-brother to seven winners, including a feature race winner of six, this colt’s dam is a three time winning half-sister to international G1 winning siblings Irridescence and Perfect Promise, the latter dam of promising Aus 3yo Hard Promise.

#12 a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to 2 G3 winners (one of whom won in USA) and his second dam is former Cape 2yo star Naughty Princess.

#40 out of a winning Acatenango ½ sister to 3 stakes horses, this filly is from the family of former SA sire Caesour, and champions Ajdal, Arazi and Noverre, as well as top class sire Exchange Rate.

#44 this colt is out of a half-sister to 3 graded winners including US G1 winner Gypsy’s Warning and recent G3 London News Stakes winner Romany Prince.

#58 this well bred colt is out of a Silvano own sister to a G1 2yo and is from the same Soho Secret family as Master Of My Fate himself! Also family of Breeders’ Cup winner, and promising sire Pluck and recent graded winners Captain Splendid and Hack Green

#59 a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a sister to a stakes horse, and his classic placed second dam is a half-sister to G1 winner Lord Shirldor (a son of Master Of My Fate’s damsire Elliodor).

NOBLE TUNE (Unbridled’s Song)

A top class performer and graded winner at two and three, and Gr1 Breeders’ Cup runner-up; half brother to US champion Honor Code, his third dam is US champion Serena’s Song. This is his first crop.

#95 this colt’s dam is a winning half-sister to Oaks winner Goat and to durable stakes horse Baracah, from the family of high class Gr3 winning 3yo Doosra.

NOORDHOEK FLYER (Pivotal)

Dual Guineas winner, recently deceased.

#21 half-brother to 2yo Gr1 Mellifora from a black type female line tracing to Drohsky.

#22 out of a half-sister to a SP 2yo, this colt is from the family of recent G1 winner Nightingale.

#23 this colt is out of a winning Dynasty ½ sister to G3 winner Masai Warrior.

#79 out of a winning half-sister to July winning champion Dancer’s Daughter, this colt is from the same family as top class sprinter Search Party and Gold Cup winner Icona.

#120 a half sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a stakes placed winner from the Sister Sublime family.

#138 a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a half-sister to Equus Champion Smart Call.

#140 this filly is out of a four time winning half-sister to an 11 time stakes winner, who is dam of No Worries.

ORACY (Zabeel)

Dingaans/Guineas winner; sire of useful winners Oracle Of Delphi, Eloquence, Misty Roller and Main Submission.

#47 out of a speedy winner, this filly is from the family of East Cape champion Stormy Appeal (dam of 2 stakes winners), Gr1 winner Silver Arc and CTS Million Dollar winner Illuminator.

ORATORIO (Danehill)

A triple G1 winner and European champion, the son of Danehill has twice headed the sires list in Italy; first local crop are 2yo’s (first SA-bred runner won on debut); sire of more than 40 stakes winners worldwide.

#122 this filly is a half-sister to G3 winner Fantastic Mr Fox and bred on a similar cross to Oratorio-sired English Gr1 winning 2yo Beethoven.

PATHFORK (Distorted Humor)

A 2yo Gr1 winner from the family of Redoute’s Choice and El Gran Senor; sire in his first crop of G3 winner Red Chesnut Road, stakes performer Turbo and the smart Elusive Path.

#9 a half brother to 4 winners, out of a three time winner by Jallad.

#60 out of a three time winning daughter of Jallad, this colt is from the family of Guineas winner Michaelmas and G1 2yo Greenacre.

#67 inbred to Best In Show, this colt (a half brother to 4 winners) is out of a Redoute’s Choice half sister to a stakes winner from the same Denise’s Joy family as champion More Joyous and champion sire Thorn Park (by Pathfork’s close relative Spinning World).

PHILANTHROPIST (Kris S.)

Made a bright start to SA stud career with graded winners Singapore Sling and She’s A Giver, while his daughter Hot Kiss is a Sovereign Award nominee in Canada.

#15 this colt is out of a winning half-sister to the dam of Derby winner Seal and recent feature race winner Fifty Cents, the family of champion Quarrytown and Met winner Polo Classic (who like this colt’s dam is by a son of Danzig).

#62 inbred to Grey Flight, this colt (a half brother to 5 winners) is out of a stakes winning daughter of G2 Merchants winner True Tempo.

POMODORO (Jet Master)

Top class and versatile performer, who won from 1160m to 2450m, including the G1 Vodacom Durban July. This is his first crop.

#57 a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a ½ sister to G2 performer High Jump, family of multiple G1 winner and sire Ashtontown.

#123 bred on a similar cross to Master Of My Fate, this filly (a half sister to 3 winners, one of whom winning seven times) is from the family of champions Jay Peg and Kochka.

POTALA PALACE (Singspiel)

Gr1 winning 2yo from Gr1 English female line.

#37 half sister to 2 winners (one of whom won three in Singapore), out of a half sister to G2 winning 2yo Gay Regina (second dam of champion 3yo Marinaresco) from the family of Celtic Grove.

#63 from the family of champions National Currency, Laverna and Enchantress, this colt is out of a winning daughter of Spectrum who has an apparent affinity with the female line of Potala Palace.

QUERARI (Oasis Dream)

Sire in his first crops of Gr1 winner Querari Falcon, top class galloper Kangaroo Jack, Gr1 2yo Melliflora and Gr2 winning filly Cosmic Light.

#121 out of a Var half sister to 2 winners, this colt is from the family of G1 Paddock Stakes winner Badger’s Gift, dam of Derby winner Gifted For Glory.

#132 half brother to 7 winners, including Gr2 winning 2yo Hidden Beauty, this colt (inbred to Danzig) is from the immediate family of Gr1 winners Real Princess and William Longsword, as well as champion and Gr1 producer Imperious Sue.

#139 this filly is out of a ½ sister to stakes winning sprinter Esterel, family of Gr1 winner Connaught.

RUSSIAN SAGE (Jallad)

Winner of G1 Cape Derby and G1 Daily News 2000, sire of numerous winners in brief stud career.

#54 half brother to a winner, this colt’s dam is a half sister to Derby winner Central Pacific.

SAIL FROM SEATTLE (Gone West)

This sire of Gr1 winners Elusive Gold and Gulf Storm is SA’s leading sire of 2yos in 2017.

#1 full sister to recent 2yo debut winner Puget Sound, this filly is out of a three time winning daughter of Arc winner Trempolino, from the family of top class US filly Light Hearted.

#7 half-brother to 5 winners, including Gr1 performer Master Switch, this colt (bred on the same cross as Elusive Gold) is from the Soho Secret family.

#24 a winning half-brother to 3 winners, this colt (inbred to Gone West) is out of a three time winning daughter of multiple stakes winner Fragrant Lady.

#43 a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is from a strong South American family responsible for numerous black type performers.

#61 filly out of a ¾ sister to stakes winning 2yo The Merry Widow, from the family of Singapore champion Lizarre and Gr1 winning juvenile Talahatchie,

#97 colt out of a three time winner whose stakes winning dam is a full sister to Equus Champion Young Rake, from the family of Equus Champion Along Came Polly.

#117 colt, first foal of 3-time winning Tiger Ridge mare from the family of Gr1 winner Duchess Daba and Gr1 placed siblings Chief Editor and Phantom News.

SEUL AMOUR (Zabeel)

Sire of Gr2 winner Heart Of A Lion from very limited opportunity.

#16 this colt (a full brother to useful winner Come Play) is a half brother to 5 winners including Gr2 sprinter Captain Harry, from the family of Argentine champion Limite.

SEVENTH ROCK (Rock Of Gibraltar)

Gr1 winning 2yo, whose top runners include champion Seventh Plain and G1 Gold Medallion winner Guiness.

#78 out of a winning Western Winter half sister to 2 winners, this colt (bred on similar lines to Gr2 winner Joshlin) is from the family of Gr1 winning siblings Captain’s Lover and Ebony Flyer.

#85 half brother to a useful winner, out of a Giant’s Causeway ½ sister to a stakes winner, from the family of champion Samantha Miss (like the colt on offer, by a Danehill line sire).

TWICE OVER (Observatory)

European champion and four time Gr1 winner. His first crop are 2yo’s.

#13 colt, 2nd foal; dam winning half sister to Brazilian Gr1 placed Gr3 winner Not To Tell You, their third dam half sister to US Triple Crown winner Affirmed.

#18 a half sister to 2 winners (one of whom won five), this filly’s dam is half sister to 6 winners out of Gr3 Popular Girl, from the potent Party Time family.

#99 filly, 2nd foal; the 2-time winning dam is by Fort Wood, her grandam half sister to Dynasty (by Fort Wood).

#125 half brother to 2 winners (including the smart Star Chestnut), out of a three time winning daughter of G3 winning 2yo Happy Harriet, from solid black-type female line.

VAR (Forest Wildcat)

Sprint king and perennial sire of top performers including dual Horse Of The Year Variety Club; his current stars include smart 3yo sprinter Rivarine and promising 2yo Varallo.

#75 this colt’s dam, a three parts sister to Gr1 winners All Is Secret and The Secret Is Out, is a stakes winning own sister to 2yo debut winner Snowdance; grandam is a half sister to champions Rabiya and Bela-Bela.

#92 inbred 3×3 to Storm Cat, this colt is the first foal of Gr3 winner Amur Affair (by Tiger Ridge), whose dam is full sister to Gr1 winner Fair Maiden and Gr2 Braggadacio.

WHAT A WINTER (Western Winter)

Multiple Equus Champion, whose first crop in 2017 includes the highly rated Dutch Philip and promising Magical Wonderland.

#25 half-sister to 4 winners (one of whom won seven), this filly is out of a stakes placed half sister to G1 Summer Cup winner Flirtation.

#51 bred on a similar cross to Guineas winner Solo Traveller, this colt (a ½ brother to a six time winner) is out of a winning daughter of six time stakes winner Beat The Breeze.

#71 this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of National Assembly and G2 winning sprinter Magic Filly, from the family of top class Australian galloper Jungle Dawn.

#81 a half sister to 2 winners, including durable seven time winner Master Barry, this filly is from the same family as Gr1 winning fillies Legally Blonde and Nobely Born, and sprint star Trip Tease.

#126 out of a four time winning daughter of champion sire/broodmare sire Al Mufti, this filly is from the same family as Gr1 winning 2yo Steaming Jungle.

#133 a first foal, this colt is by a champion sprinter out of a daughter of a champion sprinter, from the family of champion sprinter and successful sire Cadeaux Genereux.

WHERE’S THAT TIGER (Storm Cat)

UAE Guineas placed Where’s That Tiger has had 10 Australian-bred runners in this country, of which seven have won including G3 winner Supertube, classic placed Samurai Blade, and G3 winning filly Tiger’s Touch.

#36 half-sister to 4 winners, out of a winning US-bred daughter of Roy from the family of German champion filly Crimplene, and sires Eaglesham and Forlink (among others).

#73 out of a daughter of champion sire Trippi (damsire of Breeders’ Cup winner Liam’s Map), this colt is from the family of Gr3 winning 2yo and subsequent globetrotter Nocturnal Affair.